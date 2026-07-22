Do you really need an intimate wash? Gynaecologist Dr Mitali Rathod shares 10 other safer alternatives

Many feminine hygiene products target your intimate area, promising cleanliness and freshness, controlling odour, and protecting against infections. Naturally, such messaging implies that regular cleaning is not enough and that you need something extra to keep your vagina clean.

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But how true are these claims, or are they simply a marketing gimmick? Let's hear from an expert who clarified this common doubt related to intimate area hygiene.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Mitali Rathod, popularly known as Dr Uterus on Instagram, helped simplify for HT Lifestyle, explaining why intimate washes may do more harm than good and how to keep the area clean safely.

Does your vagina need an intimate wash? The gynaecologist asserted that an intimate wash is not meant to be used inside the vagina. “The vagina is self-cleaning and maintains its own healthy environment through beneficial bacteria and natural secretions to maintain the pH,” she said, challenging what marketing claims may lead you to believe.

So, do intimate washes actually deliver the promised results? In reality, they may not only be ineffective, but, much to the expert's concern, may also backfire.

How does intimate wash disrupt vaginal ecosystem? Next, the expert described the vaginal ecosystem and explained how fragranced washes can disrupt its delicate balance.

Dr Rathod broke down the ecosystem and factors at play: “Lactobacillus bacteria dominate the vaginal microbiome. These bacteria convert glycogen into lactic acid. Lactic acid keeps the vaginal pH around 3.8–4.5. This acidic environment prevents overgrowth of harmful bacteria and fungi. Anything that disrupts this balance can increase the risk of Bacterial vaginosis (BV), fungal infections, irritation, contact dermatitis, and urinary tract infections in susceptible individuals.”

What are the ingredients in intimate washes? So, what exactly washes contain that may make them unsafe? Not all their ingredients are uniformly harmful or beneficial. Some may support cleansing, while others may irritate. According to the expert, intimate washes contain a mix of ingredients.

Water, lactic acid and glycerin may support cleansing, pH balance or hydration. But the washes also contain surfactants, fragrances, essential oils, antiseptics and colouring agents, which, as per Dr Rathod, may irritate the vulvar skin or disturb protective bacteria and natural lipids.