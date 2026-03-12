Women more likely to experience shortness of breath than men? Gynecologist shares 5 reasons why this may happen

Besides these 5 causes, there are some medical reasons too, which result in breathlessness. The doctor named these conditions: asthma and hypothyroidism

They use a higher percentage of lung capacity during activity, which can make even mild exertion feel breathless.

Here are 5 prominent reasons as shared by the doctor:

Why does it happen? The causes can be traced back to sex-based physiological, sociological, and psychological differences. HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Nandhini Elumalai, senior consultant- obstetrics and gynaecology at SRM Prime, Chennai. In general, as well, despite being common, shortness of breath is not healthy, as Dr Elumalai revealed, it is an indicator of a lack of fitness or too much emotional stress. But a woman may experience breathlessness more. Dr Elumalai noted, “A woman climbing stairs may report feeling short of breath, while a man will typically feel little to no sensation of breathlessness.”

Shortness of breath, whether climbing a flight of stairs or during mild physical activity, is a common experience for many. Breathlessness is when you pant and feel like breathing demands extra effort. Women are more likely to experience it than men.

Since breathlessness is also common, how do you know when it can be a matter of concern? Dr Elumalai listed these:

Persistent breathlessness

Fatigue

Dizziness

Rapid breathings

Chest tightness

Reduced exercise tolerance

Feeling short of breath during mild physical activity The gynaecologist advised that if these symptoms appear along with chest pain, one should visit a doctor to rule out any underlying health issues.

Prevention and management For prevention and management, the gynaecologist suggested, “Maintain healthy iron levels through your diet, stay physically active to strengthen lung capacity, manage stress through breathing exercises or yoga, avoid prolonged exposure to pollution or smoke, and seek medical evaluation if breathlessness becomes frequent or severe.”

So in the end, occasional breathlessness can happen to anyone, but when it becomes frequent or occurs without any apparent cause, it should not be ignored. For women in particular, this shows a combination of nutritional gaps, physiological differences and other health conditions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.