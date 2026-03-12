Women more likely to experience shortness of breath than men? Gynecologist shares 5 reasons why this may happen
Women report breathlessness more than men, indicating the presence of physiological differences. Gynecologist reveals warning signs when it is serious.
Shortness of breath, whether climbing a flight of stairs or during mild physical activity, is a common experience for many. Breathlessness is when you pant and feel like breathing demands extra effort. Women are more likely to experience it than men.
Why does it happen? The causes can be traced back to sex-based physiological, sociological, and psychological differences. HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Nandhini Elumalai, senior consultant- obstetrics and gynaecology at SRM Prime, Chennai. In general, as well, despite being common, shortness of breath is not healthy, as Dr Elumalai revealed, it is an indicator of a lack of fitness or too much emotional stress.
But a woman may experience breathlessness more. Dr Elumalai noted, “A woman climbing stairs may report feeling short of breath, while a man will typically feel little to no sensation of breathlessness.”
Reasons why women experience breathlessness
Here are 5 prominent reasons as shared by the doctor:
1. Higher anaemia prevalence:
- Over 50% of Indian women are affected by anaemia.
- Anaemia causes reduced oxygen delivery in the body, leading to fatigue and shortness of breath.
2. Smaller lung size:
- Women generally have smaller lungs than men.
- They use a higher percentage of lung capacity during activity, which can make even mild exertion feel breathless.
3. Hormonal fluctuations:
- Changes in estrogen and progesterone during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause are responsible.
- They can temporarily alter breathing patterns due to high oxygen demand.
4. Stress and anxiety:
- Women often experience higher stress levels.
- Can trigger rapid or shallow breathing and create a feeling of breathlessness.
5. Environmental exposure:
- Indian women are frequently exposed to air pollution, cooking smoke, and cleaning chemicals.
- They can irritate the lungs and worsen breathing problems.
Besides these 5 causes, there are some medical reasons too, which result in breathlessness. The doctor named these conditions: asthma and hypothyroidism
Symptoms
Since breathlessness is also common, how do you know when it can be a matter of concern? Dr Elumalai listed these:
- Persistent breathlessness
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Rapid breathings
- Chest tightness
- Reduced exercise tolerance
- Feeling short of breath during mild physical activity
The gynaecologist advised that if these symptoms appear along with chest pain, one should visit a doctor to rule out any underlying health issues.
Prevention and management
For prevention and management, the gynaecologist suggested, “Maintain healthy iron levels through your diet, stay physically active to strengthen lung capacity, manage stress through breathing exercises or yoga, avoid prolonged exposure to pollution or smoke, and seek medical evaluation if breathlessness becomes frequent or severe.”
So in the end, occasional breathlessness can happen to anyone, but when it becomes frequent or occurs without any apparent cause, it should not be ignored. For women in particular, this shows a combination of nutritional gaps, physiological differences and other health conditions.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
