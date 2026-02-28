What is revenge quitting? Know the 4 psychological triggers and if it’s a strategic career move

HT Lifestyle spoke to mental health and management experts who gave in-depth insights into what drives revenge quitting, the psychological reasons and if it is actually well-thought career move or something that can affect you later on.

There's a workplace trend around quitting that involves resigning as a form of protest: revenge quitting. Unlike a planned career transition, revenge quitting is all about pushing back after repeatedly feeling undervalued, unheard or dismissed at work. Staying any further feels like a hit on dignity itself. When the employee quits, it's when they reach their last straw. This puts resignation in a new light, as it is not always a part of a wider strategy but a way to get control.

Whenever any employee resigns, it is assumed that they have another offer lined up to fall back on or that they plan to take a short break. But that is not always the case. Sometimes, the decision to quit is not always strategic, pursuing a bigger title, better salary or a much-anticipated sabbatical for well-being. ALSO READ: Tired of toxic offices? Quiet thriving is the new trend that's transforming workplaces for the better

Revenge quitting, as the name might suggest, may sound vindictive and rebellious, leaving management in utter inconvenience by quitting suddenly. But in reality, it is more about self-protection. Namrata Jain, psychotherapist and relationship expert, explained that it is driven by chronic emotional invalidation, where an employee's boundaries and concerns are regularly ignored.

There are four major psychological drivers: threat to identity, loss of control, suppressed emotions, and nervous system dysregulation.

She elaborated, “Work is not just a source of income – it is deeply tied to self-esteem, competence and belonging. When an employee’s professional identity is consistently dismissed through micromanagement, lack of recognition, unfair comparisons or toxic leadership, it creates a sustained injury to self-worth. Over time, this can lead to emotional exhaustion and internalised helplessness.” Hence, when work starts to become a threat to identity itself, harming self-worth, then they engage in revenge quitting



Moreover, she also pointed to the loss of control as when workplace decisions feel imposed, and growth paths are blocked, quitting the job feels like a way to get back the agency you didn't have at work. “If I cannot change the system, I will remove myself from it,” she reminded the mindset.

Again, suppressed emotions are another trigger, and when this frustration builds up, the psychotherapist warned that even a single stressful incident can become the tipping point.

And the last psychological driver is nervous system dysregulation. “Revenge quitting may also reflect ‘nervous system dysregulation’. Prolonged workplace stress keeps individuals in a state of chronic fight-or-flight," she explained. "In this state, decisions are more reactive than reflective. The resignation feels urgent and necessary for survival, not strategy.”



Is revenge quitting a strategic move? Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting, revealed that nowadays many employees are leaving jobs very abruptly, sometimes with the intention of punishing the employer because of the toxic workplace environment and poor treatment.

But there's a shortcoming to this revenge quitting. “The workforce of today is less accepting of toxic workplace dealings as they value boundaries and self-respect. Sudden exits look like a quick fix, but it definitely has some unexpected professional consequences,” she said.

So, how can you tell if your quitting is revenge quitting or a strategic career move? She listed some key pointers that employees can use to identify this:

1. Decision is triggered by a single incident If your resignation is primarily a reaction to one argument, one bad appraisal, or one disagreement, it may be emotionally driven rather than thoughtfully evaluated. 2. You haven’t explored solutions internally If you have not had a structured conversation with your manager, HR, or leadership about your concerns, you may be exiting before giving resolution a chance. 3. You feel an urgent need to 'prove a point' If your resignation feels like a way to send a message or make someone regret their behaviour, it is likely rooted in anger rather than alignment. 4. You have a plan for the future Usually, smart resignation is accompanied by clarity, such as a clear next step, a financial safety net, or another opportunity.

This preparation is usually absent in revenge resignations. She reminded that while quitting a job is not always an error. There are times when it is important for our personal and professional growth and well-being. “Future path, financial security, and professional reputation can all be affected by career decisions made abruptly. Responding, not reacting, is the key. A career is built on a thoughtful exit. An aggressive one could make it more difficult,” Shruti concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.