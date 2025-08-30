Tired of toxic offices? Quiet thriving is the new trend that's transforming workplaces for the better

Toxic workplaces have been the talk of the town for a very long time. Time and again, at every gathering, there’s always that frustrating rant about office drama that has everyone sitting on the edge of their seat. Typically, the plot includes a wide array of antagonists, from a micromanaging manager, unreasonable clients calling at 11 PM, snarky snitches, short-notice deadlines eating up weekends and endless office politics. It’s time to flip the script and encourage a workplace that invigorates you rather than draining energy. Employees become more motivated in a supportive workplace environment.(Shutterstock)

One such trend, called ‘quiet thriving’, is silently changing the narrative of workplaces.

What are the health benefits of a supportive workplace?

An empowering workplace makes an employee feel confident.(Shutterstock)

But before we dive into decoding this empowering workplace trend, let's first take a look at the benefits of a nurturing workplace environment. Often, employees' health impacts are discussed in the context of a toxic environment. Since this trend is all about flipping the script, let's begin right from the roots.

Dr Deepak Patkar, director of medical services at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, told us that supportive workplaces become a safe space for employees, both emotionally and physically. Organisations that respect trust and practice transparent communication, not just in words, but also in action, help employees feel valued and motivated to do their best.

He explained further how it positively influences employees, “Individuals working at these organisations develop a higher sense of self-worth and confidence as the leadership is often approachable and open to feedback. Employees also develop better mental peace and job satisfaction, contributing heavily to the turnover outcomes. Such environments also help people overcome their fears of public speaking or voicing out their opinions, becoming more professional and mindful communicators.”

What is quiet thriving?

Quiet thriving is a mindset where there's not a lot of expectation pinned on external validation and content on their own.(Shutterstock)

As Mahatma Gandhi rightfully said, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” Likewise, whether you believe it or not, you can fundamentally transform your work life. Quiet thriving is all about a mindset that is embedded in personal purpose, not external validation all the time.

Most of the time at work, even if you enjoy it, you always keep an eye out to see if your manager or colleague liked your work output and if not, it can leave you second-guessing yourself. Quiet thriving is all about what you can control, rather than wasting your energy on things beyond your influence.

Ajeet Kumar Singh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of SAVE Solutions Pvt. Ltd explained Quiet thriving, and elaborating, “Quiet Thriving is about intentionally showing up at work in a way that personally matters to you-even if your workplace does not so that the experience does not weigh you down but instead enriches your spirit: setting limits, building social bonds at work, tweaking the job to suit one's own strengths, and finding quick bursts of joy here and there. It's not a riot; it's just a soft-spoken way toward change.”

He further listed specifically how it’s helping employees and how workplaces can create a supportive environment:

How is it helping employees?

Quiet Thriving is a mindset that is said to reduce instances of burnout, increase job satisfaction, and strengthen its practitioners' mental functioning.

By focusing on the aspects within their control, Quiet Thrivers become reacquainted with considered meaning in settings that otherwise would drain them.

How can workplaces support quiet thriving?

Managers can support this by giving employees time and space to express their preferences -through flexible hours, regular feedback loops, or clear growth pathways.

Even small tweaks, such as carving time for creative expression or assembling a group of mentors, create much energy.

HR strategies to make workplace more fun

All is not dark and gloomy at work, as employees can have fun too at their workplaces. (Shutterstock)

Now, it would be unfair to put the entire onus on employees by expecting them to shift their mindset alone. Change is also a shared responsibility, so the heavy lifting of changing the workplace environment shouldn’t fall solely on them. Sure, employees need to focus on their work and avoid stressing over things beyond their control, but the workplace, too, needs to develop a nurturing environment for employee wellbeing and growth.

Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and co-founder of International Inclusion Alliance, weighed in on this and said, “When we talk of ‘fun at work,’ we’re not talking about superficial parties or weekly festivities. We’re talking about an arena where employees feel psychologically safe, emotionally engaged, and intrinsically motivated. Where laughter is not ambient noise, it’s a cue for trust. And play moments aren’t distractions; they’re ignition points for collaboration and creativity. ”

She listed out 3 practical ways HRs can make work more fun:

1. Incorporate gamification into everyday performance

By leveraging aspects of reward, monitoring progress, and competition through challenge to learning, performance, or onboarding, HR can turn the previously mundane processes into a fun experience.

For example, introducing an online badge scheme for developing skills or designing an innovation-focussed, cross-functional team challenge not only delivers results but also fosters team spirit.

2. Establish deliberate micro-cultures of happiness

It's not the big events but the small, regular rituals that build culture. HR can craft ‘micro-moments’ of happiness built into the workweek, whether 10-minute gratitude circles, peer shout-outs on common boards, or team storytelling circles.

These create spaces of humanity at work and make people feel seen beyond their job title.

3. Organise employee-owned culture committees

HR needs to move from being planners to being enablers by establishing employee-owned involvement or ‘culture’ committees.

They are cross-sections of employees from the diversity of the organisation that can co-create experiences that resonate with them, from wellness weeks and interest clubs to celebration events and community volunteerism.

All hope is not gone, and the workplace is not all dark and gloomy. With quiet thriving, employees can feel joyful and confident. Quiet thriving is slowly revolutionising the way employees work and feel in workplaces.

