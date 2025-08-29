Being active at work is no longer just an option: New health initiatives at workplaces to promote wellness

Long hours of clicking and typing away at the desk may be the new normal, but the misguided sense of dedication comes at a cost. Working occupies a major bulk of the day, filling up at least a third of the day. So staying physically inactive at work is no longer a viable option. Staying active at work combats the demerits of long hours of sitting at work.(Shutterstock)

Let's take a look at some numbers for context to understand the extent of global sedentary lifestyle, how it's a major issue. As per the WHO's report published in June 2024, a whopping 1.8 billion people in 2022 did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity. Even more concerning is the projection of this trend, as by 2030, at least 35 per cent is expected to be inactive. The highest inactivity was recorded in the high-income Asia-Pacific region and South Asia, clocking in 48 per cent and 45 per cent respectivitely for inactivity rates, suggesting India to be in the top inactive regions.

But when you are giving 40 to 45 hours per week to work, your recommended physical activity may come at a cost, commonly taking the backseat as you chase deadlines. According to WHO, adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent, per week.

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how staying active and doing certain activities at work can make a meaningful difference for employees' wellbeing.

Being active at work no longer an option: 5 reasons

Don't hesitate to go for a quick coffee run or a post lunch walk as staying active is essential and should be prioritised as much.(Shutterstock)

Being active at work is no longer just an option, but a necessity for everything, from work performance to physical and mental health. If you still relegate getting up and walking around in between your meetings to ‘optional,’ ‘if and when you get time’ then you will require a reality check to understand what you are missing out on. Dr Ajit Dandekar, head of mental health (psychiatry and psychology) at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital,Mumbai, shared 5 benefits of staying active at work:

1. Enhances cognitive abilities

When the brain gets short intervals of rest from work, it performs better in tasks that require attention, memory, and problem-solving abilities.

Just a few seconds of leaving the desk, taking a short stroll, drinking water, or even discussing with your colleagues can restore alertness and prevent mental overload.

2. Better physical health

For individuals in sedentary desk jobs, some physical activity becomes an absolute necessity.

Standing up, walking a few steps, and doing a few stretches enhances blood flow in the body and prevents body aches, stiffness, backaches, and ergonomic injuries caused by bad posture and repetitive strain.

3. Improved emotional balance

Prolonged hours of work without breaks can lead to fatigue, irritability, stress and emotional exhaustion.

Adding an activity in between offers the opportunity to reset emotionally.

Taking time for a short walk, deep breathing, or even casual conversation helps regulate mood, reduce anxiety, and maintain emotional balance and well-being.

4. Prevents burnout and increases productivity

Contrary to popular perception that an activity during a workday is wasting time, these short pauses, in fact, help maintain consistent productivity levels throughout the day.

A tiny activity undertaken during short intervals at work, significantly lowers the risk of burnout and allows employees to return to work reinvigorated and with greater focus.

5. More workplace morale

Employees who remain active naturally have a cheerful disposition, which contributes to a positive work environment and to a humane work culture.

This, in turn, promotes & encourages ‘mindful social interaction’, and thereby fosters a sense of care and community among employees.

Activities beyond the desk

Pickleball and padel are both racquet-based, fun social games.(Shutterstock)

While the quick walks to the nearby cafe for a latte or a few desk stretches do remain a part of the workday to stay active, companies too are taking up the initiative to move beyond the basic to promote wellness. Workplace wellness is no longer confined to obligatory health check coupons, but rather is getting reimagined in wholesome and sporty ways with recreational programs and corporate retreats. Sometimes these activities are integrated at office locations as well.

Pickleball:

One such sport is pickleball. Siddhant Jatia, founder of Picklebay, told HT Lifestyle that pickleball is resonating with employees and is smoothly taking up place in the wellness programs.

“Pickleball’s biggest strength is its approachability,” he explained. “It doesn’t require peak fitness or prior experience—just curiosity and a willingness to play. It levels the playing field across ages, roles, and genders, making it ideal for workplaces aiming to foster participation over performance.”He further explained that this sport helps to build bonds as the sport is collaborative in nature.

Padel:

Another racquet game in talks is padel. This one is more appealing to the younger audience. While pickleball is much slower-paced, padel is a bit more strategic to master.

Hemali Sharma, co-founder, World Padel League, said, “Padel is tapping into something deeper than just being a sport - it’s merging social connection, fitness, and cultural relevance in a way that resonates with people.” She suggested that Gen Z prefers this just a bit more over pickleball.

Moreover, with health becoming a growing conversation, these sporty activities are being incorporated into every walk of life, from schools to corporations.

Addressing this, Nasir Ali, the founder and CEO of Gallant Sports, said, “Schools are calling us, others within the hospitality industry, even corporate complexes. Padel courts do not take up as much space as a full tennis court; they are easier to maintain, and most importantly, people are asking for them. That’s usually a reliable sign that the sport has crossed into public consciousness. What’s interesting is that some of these inquiries are coming from places that traditionally haven’t invested much in non-mainstream sports.”

In the end, the shift is becoming prominent. Even if WHO’s report forecasts a surge in global inactivity, initiatives like these offer a much-needed breather during work, keeping employees moving, active and connected with others.

