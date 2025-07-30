High performers at workplace suffer fatigue too: Experts describe high-functioning burnout and how to prevent a meltdown

Burnout at work isn’t always visible. The complete state of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion can sometimes be more alive than you think. The fatigue hides behind the facade of always being 'on' relentlessly working, endlessly available, and pushing through without pause. While on the surface it may look fine, carrying out the backbreaking work at breakneck pace will eventually lead to an inevitable crash. This is called high-functioning burnout, and it needs due attention to prevent major meltdowns. In high-performers, burnout may not show as much, as they toil through deadlines and presentations with a professional smile.(Shutterstock)

Often, high performers are praised, patted on the shoulder, and trusted to ‘always deliver' because of their efficiency and skills, but this itself is a big pressure on them, and forces them to keep moving, even when they are tired.

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared their insights on how to identify silent burnout and actionable strategies to help employees cope.

What is high-functioning burnout?

A person with burnout may excel at the workplace, rocking presentations to leading meetings with professional prowess.(Shutterstock)

Despite being exhausted, many high-performers keep sprinting out of fear of appearing like they are slacking, especially in work cultures that glorify constant productivity and being ‘always on’ as dedication and sincerity. Slowing down in this work culture, whether in terms of delivery or performance, is often misinterpreted as inefficiency, making the person feel guilty and like they have to keep up, no matter what.

Dr Deepak Patkar, Director of Medical Services, Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, shared the health repercussions of this type of high-intensity burnout, juggling both the emotional fatigue deep down with work responsibilities. They don't have the signature ‘burnout’ energy to them and rather look productive.

Dr Patkar said, “High-functioning burnout is far more common in the workplace than we admit. It shows up in high performers who meet deadlines, attend meetings, and keep delivering, all while emotionally detached, physically depleted, and mentally exhausted."

While workplace burnout may show signs with a drop in performance, missed deadlines and physical signs of fatigue, high-functioning burnout may not always look the same. They appear composed. But they are only doing well on the outside.

"They don’t ‘look’ burnt out, so the distress often goes unnoticed. But over time, this silent struggle chips away at motivation, lowers immunity, increases the risk of chronic illness, and leads to higher attrition or even mental health breakdowns. It’s not about personal weakness, it’s about prolonged mismatch between workload and workplace support,” Dr Patkar noted as the fatigue becomes less visible.

Effective strategies to prevent burnout

Meeting after meeting, high performers may seem composed, but when they feel anxious because of the burnout they are suffering from, they too need support from colleagues and management to feel seen, heard, and helped, not just expected to carry on.(Shutterstock)

Preventing this burnout is vital to mitigate the risks of major collapse. Carrying on as if burnout is business as usual and normalising this dysfunctional dynamic between work and emotional state will only worsen the problem. It is a wake-up call for managers and team leads to closely support high-performers as well, with due empathy.

Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner at Marching Sheep, shared workplace strategies with us that address toxic productivity and burnout. She emphasised that HR interventions should ideally be inclusive and proactive, as even the highest performers on the team may be silently struggling beneath the surface.

Setting boundaries is the first step towards reducing burnout and toxic productivity, as Sonica suggested from her own experience, “I personally don’t work after office hours, and I’ve never encouraged my team to join meetings during that time. And even if I see someone online, because yes, there are a few workaholics, I always remind them to take the weekend off. It’s not healthy for the body or the mind. Everyone needs proper downtime, at least 9 hours after work.”

She further shared a guide tackling various aspects of workplace burnout, from toxic productivity that pushes people to chase deadlines despite exhaustion, to a cultural mismatch:

1. Tackling burnout:

Need to normalise rest at the hierarchical level because when leaders set the tone by taking breaks themselves, teams follow suit. If leadership glorifies exhaustion, their team ends up doing the same.

Need to start respecting boundaries, no after-hours pings, no glorifying late-night work culture. Boundaries aren’t resistance; they’re resilience. Life isn’t just about living for the weekends; we deserve a joyful and fulfilling week, too.

Purpose-driven work matters. As a leader, help the team understand why their work is important for the organisation and how they’re contributing to the bigger picture. People stay motivated when they see meaning in what they do.

Observe and ask. Don’t wait for the exit interview. If you notice someone seems off, withdrawn, or unusually quiet, just check in. Regular well-being conversations help prevent burnout before it takes hold.

2. Handling toxic productivity

Need to redefine what performance really means. It’s not about how fast someone finishes a task, but how sustainably they’re delivering results without burning out.

Stop praising long hours. Working smart, staying focused, and delivering what matters is far better than sitting late just to look busy. Recognise clarity and outcomes, not just clocked hours.

Encourage single-tasking. Multitasking might look productive, but it often drops quality. Let’s start appreciating deep work, the kind where people can actually think, create, and deliver better.

Measure what truly matters. Remove those vanity metrics that just look good in reports. When KPIs are aligned with real goals, work automatically becomes more meaningful and fulfilling.

3. Cultural fixes

Start by listening. Whether it’s a quick pulse survey, an open conversation, or a casual chat, real insights come from people on the ground, not just the boardroom.

Empower the managers in teams with empathy skills. They’re not just responsible for targets; they shape daily experiences. Equip them with empathy, because they’re the ones translating company values into everyday actions.

Acknowledge lived realities. Inclusion isn’t about fancy words, it’s about recognising that everyone comes from a different starting point.

Don’t wait for annual events to talk about culture. It’s built into daily behaviour, in what you reward, what you tolerate, and how you show up, even on a regular Tuesday.

How can employees do their best without feeling exhausted?

Take small breaks at work to reduce stress from the high-pressure environment. (Shutterstock)

Now, how do you make employees do their best while also feeling their best? It is not just about performance all the time, mental wellbeing too needs to be supported so that employees can truly thrive in the workplace without feeling emotionally burdened.

Jacob George, Sr. Director and Head of HR at TransUnion GCC India, shared with us what employees can do to reduce the stress of high-functioning burnout. He highlighted the value of the Pomodoro method.

Jacob said, "From the employee’s perspective, it’s often small actions that make a big impact. Short breaks using the Pomodoro method, a time management technique that divides work into 25-minute intervals ("pomodoros") with 5-minute breaks in between, can help maintain energy and reduce stress. Taking time to unplug, stretch or breathe deeply, whether through yoga, meditation, or simply stepping away, can reset your focus. And making space for hobbies during the week is a great way to stay creative and maintain balance."

A thriving workplace also depends on management, which requires creating an environment where employees feel valued and supported. Speaking about what the management can do, he added, “Build wellness into everyday work life. Designated wellness Days give people time to pause or recharge. Mental health support, wellness rooms and well-being platforms make emotional well-being more accessible. Additionally, employee-led wellness groups bring people together, creating a sense of community and shared support that strengthens our culture.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.