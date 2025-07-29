Fitness coach reveals 5 signs your cortisol is out of control: Fatigue, anxiety, brain fog and more

Cortisol, often called the stress hormone, is produced by the adrenal glands and plays a vital role in regulating metabolism, blood sugar, inflammation, and blood pressure. It also helps the body respond to stress. However, when cortisol levels become elevated for prolonged periods, it can trigger several health complications. Also read | Nutritionist who lost 30 kg, shares 4 tips to reduce cortisol for faster weight loss: Avoid caffeine High levels of cortisol can lead to stress and anxiety.

In a post shared on May 31, fitness coach Dilan highlighted subtle signs of high cortisol levels that often go unnoticed. “I wish more people knew that a puffy face, fatigue, and excess belly fat could be addressed with a simple three-step system in just a few weeks,” Dilan shared.

“If you’re reading this, your cortisol’s probably doing the absolute most right now. And you’re left wondering why you’re tired, wired, bloated, anxious, and 3 seconds away from snapping at the next person who breathes near you. Let’s talk cortisol. It’s your main stress hormone,” Dilan explained. Also read | Nutrition for stress relief: 6 foods to naturally lower your cortisol levels

How cortisol can help the body:

“And when it’s balanced? It actually helps you - boosts your energy, reduces inflammation, repairs your body. But when it’s not? Welcome to the never-ending fight or flight rollercoaster,” wrote Dilan.

Here are the few signs that your cortisol is out of control:

1. Gaining weight around your face and belly (never where you want it).

2. Tired all day, but staring at the ceiling when it’s finally time to sleep.

3. Anxiety that makes overthinking your full-time job.

4. Brain fog so bad you forget why you walked into the room.

5. Digestive drama every time you eat something that isn’t beige.

Tips to manage cortisol levels:

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Minakshi Manchanda, associate director – psychiatry, Asian Hospital said, “Is stress making you angry or irritable? Stress remedies can help restore quiet and peace to your hectic life. Stress remedies do not require a significant amount of time or thought.” The psychiatrist further suggested mindful techniques such as meditation, following a nutritious diet and connecting with people around whom we feel safe. Also read | 5 simple morning habits to regulate Cortisol levels and decrease stress

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.