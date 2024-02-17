 5 simple morning habits to regulate Cortisol levels and decrease stress | Health - Hindustan Times
5 simple morning habits to regulate Cortisol levels and decrease stress

5 simple morning habits to regulate Cortisol levels and decrease stress

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 17, 2024 12:55 PM IST

From having a nutrient-dense breakfast to practicing deep breathing, here are five morning habits that can regulate Cortisol levels.

Cortisol is a stress hormone and plays a significant role in stress response of the body. Maintaining an adequate level of Cortisol is important for proper functioning of the body. "How you start your day is often the best indicator of how well you’ll manage stress for the rest of the day. Here are a few simple habits that won’t take much of your time but will have a positive and lasting impact over time," wrote Nutritionist Marina Wright. How we start the morning helps us to plan the day ahead and also sets the mood for the day. Here are five morning habits that can help in regulating Cortisol levels and help in reducing stress.

5 simple morning habits to regulate Cortisol levels and decrease stress(Twitter/MindfulOnline)

Five simple morning habits to reduce stress:

Delayed phone checking: one of the toxic things we do in the morning is that right after waking up, we check our mobile phones. This activates the amygdala in the brain, thereby triggering a stress response. When we give ourselves at least half an hour before checking our phones, we help the body to avoid unnecessary stimulation and reduce stress levels.

Deep breathing: After waking up, we should practice deep breathing. Slow ad relaxed breathing helps the nervous system to feel calm and safe. This prepares the mind and body for starting the day right, devoid of stress or anxiety.

Get morning sun: It is very important to let natural sunlight hit the body and face. This fixes the circadian rhythm of the body and regulates the sleep-wake cycle. It improves sleep quality, supports cognitive function and optimises the release of Cortisol and Melatonin.

Nutrient-dense breakfast: We should watch what we eat for breakfast. We should have a breakfast rich in fibre-rich carbohydrates, fat and protein to provide the body with adequate nutrition.

Coffee after breakfast: we should consume coffee after having breakfast – this helps in stabilising blood sugar levels, balancing Cortisol levels and sustaining energy for the body.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

