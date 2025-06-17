Nutritionist who lost 30 kg, shares 4 tips to reduce cortisol for faster weight loss: Avoid caffeine

Cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone, plays a vital role in helping the body manage stress. However, when cortisol levels remain elevated for prolonged periods, it can disrupt the balance of other hormones and contribute to a range of health complications. Nutritionist Nupuur Patil, on April 11, shared a post addressing the effects of cortisol levels in weight loss and wrote, “Cortisol is a stress hormone that messes up other hormones in the body including sleep hormone melatonin, thyroid, hunger and fullness hormones gherlin and leptin, glucose and insulin, and other hormones like prolactin which are important and decide how you lose or store fat.” Also read | Always stressed? 6 signs that indicate your body has high cortisol levels Increased cortisol levels can slow down weight loss results.(Freepik)

Sharing an anecdote from her own weight loss journey, Nupuur added, “High cortisol was the reason I wasn’t losing weight. I tried every diet and exercise routine. Nothing worked and I was losing hope.”

Nupuur addressed cortisol disruption in the body to fast track her weight loss journey. Here's how she did it.

Tips to reduce cortisol levels:

1. Avoiding caffeine

2. Maintaining a good bedtime routine

3. Cold exposure like ice baths, cold showers or dipping your face in ice water

4. Supplements like ashwagandha, fish oil (omega) and magnesium that are natural cortisol blockers.

"But wait there's more. Everyone's cortisol journey is different because everyone's gut bacteria is different. So, the above tips won't always work," wrote the nutritionist. She added that it is essential to follow a personalised approach to understand what might work for us.

What leads to high cortisol levels and chronic stress?

In a 2024 interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Mohit Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said, “Chronic stress, a primary driver, leads to sustained high levels of cortisol, which in turn promotes the storage of visceral fat. Additionally, poor dietary choices high in refined sugars, processed foods, and unhealthy fats contribute to fat deposition, exacerbating cortisol belly. Sedentary lifestyles and inadequate exercise further compound the issue, promoting weight gain and reducing muscle mass. Sleep deprivation disrupts hormonal balance, including cortisol regulation, leading to increased appetite and fat storage.”

