Stressed and anxious? Doctor shares 12 habits to manage it naturally

Stress is an inevitable part of our lives. Whether it's our job or personal problems, we face stress on a daily basis. But how we learn to manage it determines how we let it affect us. Manage stress naturally with these tips.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Minakshi Manchanda, associate director – psychiatry, Asian Hospital, said, “Is stress making you angry or irritable? Stress remedies can help restore quiet and peace to your hectic life. Stress remedies do not require a significant amount of time or thought. If your stress is spiralling out of control and you require immediate relief, try one of these suggestions.” Also read | Stress management strategies for a healthier brain and work-life balance

1. Get active:

Any physical activity works as a powerful stress reliever. All you need to do is fasten your shoelaces and head for a walk, jog, cycling, or anything that keeps you active.

2. Eat a nutritious diet:

A balanced diet is a game-changer to relieve day-to-day stress. Reach out for plenty of fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, and similar healthy foods.

3. Avoid unhealthy practices:

Some people may cope with stress by engaging in unhealthy behaviours such as excessive caffeine or alcohol use, smoking, binge eating, or using illegal substances. These practices raise your stress levels and affect your overall wellbeing.

4. Meditate:

Meditation can help you feel peaceful and balanced, which can benefit both your emotional well-being and your overall health.

5. Laugh more:

Humour cannot treat every ailment. However, it can make you feel better, even if you have to fake a laugh through your grumpiness. Laughter reduces your stress and improves overall health.

6. Connect with others:

When you're worried or angry, you might wish to isolate yourself. Instead, reach out to family and friends and connect with your near and dear ones.

Stress

7. Prioritise yourself:

Attempting to achieve everything comes with a cost. Learning to manage your to-do list and reduce stress by saying no or delegating tasks can relieve stress.

8. Try yoga:

Yoga combines physical and mental disciplines to help you achieve inner and outer peace. It helps you relax and destress your mind and body.

9. Get enough sleep:

Stress can impair your ability to sleep. But sleep helps your body to repair and rejuvenate. Most adults require approximately 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Also read | Always stressed? 6 signs that indicate your body has high cortisol levels

10. Journal your thoughts:

Journaling is a great way to express otherwise suppressed emotions. Allow your thoughts to flow, and when you're finished, you can either delete what you wrote or store it to think about later.

11. Get musical:

Listening to or performing music is an effective stress buster. It can lower stress hormones, provide a mental break and reduce muscle tension.

12. Seek counselling:

If self-care practices do not relieve your stress, you may wish to consider therapy or counselling. Professional counsellors or therapists can assist you in identifying stressors and developing new coping strategies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.