Stress is an inevitable part of life and it serves as a biological alarm system to protect from potential threats. Feeling stressed is natural and there is nothing wrong with it but remaining stressed for prolonged periods has been proven to harm both mental and physical health. Stress management strategies for a healthier brain and work-life balance (Photo by Pixabay)

Managing stress is essential for maintaining a healthy brain and achieving a fulfilling work-life balance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashmi Prakash, SME, Licenced Psychologist, Coach and Wellness Trainer, shared, “Commonly used stress management strategies include activities like listening to music, playing games, walking, laughing with friends, or cooking etc. While these are effective short-term solutions, they act as quick fixes.”

Beat burnout:

For long-lasting effects, Dr Rashmi Prakash suggested certain key steps must be followed -

Identify the Source: When stress becomes overwhelming, it’s important to pause and ask, “What is causing this stress?” Identifying the source provides clarity and control, helping to find targeted solutions rather than staying stuck in a stress loop. Reflect on Emotions: Once the cause is identified, take time to understand its impact on your emotions. This step should not be rushed as the awareness itself helps in calming mind and body both. Assess Control: Determine whether the stressor is within your control. If not, dwelling on it will only waste energy. Instead, refocus on what you can control and take action. If the stressor is controllable, take steps to resolve it. Prioritise and Organise: By organising tasks and focusing on what matters most, you can regain control and reduce unnecessary stress.

Dr Rashmi Prakash asserted, "Stress management, like prioritising daily tasks, is an ongoing process. Developing good organizational habits and practicing these strategies can reduce pressure. By treating stress as a tool for improvement rather than an enemy, one can boost brain health, improve performance and achieve better work-life balance.”

Unlock the Secrets to Long-Lasting Stress Relief:

Upasana Raina, HR Director at GI Group Holding echoed that in today’s fast-paced world, where constant deadlines, pressures and the need to balance personal and professional responsibilities create significant challenges, managing stress effectively is crucial for maintaining a healthy mind. She revealed, “Before even delving into specific stress management techniques, two fundamental aspects stand out: the prioritisation of mental health and the consistency in addressing it. Recognising the importance of mental well-being lays the foundation, while consistently integrating stress management practices into daily life is key to long-term mental health.”

Burnout is the state when a person faces complete exhaustion. Be it physical, emotional or mental, burnout happens when a person is exposed to prolonged stress. "These are the six triggers: work overload, lack of control, insufficient rewards, absence of fairness, lack of community and conflicting values," wrote Psychologist Alf Lokkertsen.(Unsplash)

According to her, “There are numerous strategies one can adopt, such as practicing mindfulness, engaging in daily physical activities like yoga or running, and taking time for self-reflection. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance, developing healthy eating habits, staying organised and ensuring time off for relaxation are also essential. It’s important to make time for activities that bring joy, foster inclusion in one's personal and professional circles, and cultivate a sense of community. Reframing stressful situations and finding constructive outlets for stress not only alleviates immediate pressure but also contributes to a more balanced, resilient and healthier lifestyle.”

Transform Your Stress Into Success:

Given that effectively managing stress is crucial for a healthier brain and maintaining a harmonious work-life balance, Maninder Singh Nayyar, CEO and Founder of CEF Group, recommended, “Incorporating mindfulness techniques, such as meditation and deep-breathing exercises, can help calm the mind and improve focus, reducing the overall stress response. Physical activity, whether through yoga, walking, or regular workouts, is essential, as it releases endorphins that naturally lower stress levels. Additionally, setting clear boundaries between work and personal life is key—scheduling regular breaks, time for relaxation, and knowing when to disconnect from work-related tasks.”

Practicing stress management techniques such as yoga and meditation can help in reducing the symptoms of brain fog.(Unsplash)

He added, “Engaging in creative hobbies or spending time with loved ones fosters emotional well-being and helps alleviate mental strain. Prioritising sleep and a healthy diet also plays a significant role in managing stress and keeping the brain sharp. By adopting these strategies, you not only prevent burnout but also improve cognitive function, productivity and overall mental health. Small, consistent efforts can create long-term benefits for your brain and work-life harmony.”