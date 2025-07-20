Toxic positivity at work: Experts share why it hurts mental health and suggest strategies to build honest environment

Work is often expected to be relentlessly optimistic, a place of constant positivity, where every opportunity is met with a big, toothy smile, and setbacks are brushed off with motivational quotes and an unconditional ‘can-do attitude.’ But there's only so much one can do before this forced cheerfulness spills into unhealthy territory, feeling performative at the cost of wellbeing. The way forward is to build an emotionally honest work environment that does not undermine uncomfortable emotions. All the work hustle is taken with laughs and cheers, but deep down this positivity takes a toll on mental health. (Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how toxic positivity in the workplace affects mental health, and what measures can be adopted to ensure a more emotionally honest workplace environment where authenticity is valued over performative cheerfulness.

What is toxic positivity, and how does it hurt your mental health?

While it is good to promote a comfortable environment by encouraging optimism, it is equally important to ensure that the environment is emotionally honest.(Shutterstock)

With workplaces' unsaid expectation of hustle, the pressure to fit in with forced happiness eventually catches up, because deep down, it’s not real. Over time, it makes employees feel exhausted mentally.

Dr Ajit Dandekar, Head & Consultant of Mental Health (Psychiatry & Psychology) at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, shared how toxic positivity invalidates natural emotional responses.

"Toxic positivity is the belief that one must remain optimistic at all times, even in the face of genuine stress or distress. It becomes ‘toxic’ because it invalidates natural emotional responses and encourages individuals to suppress rather than process uncomfortable emotions,” Dr Dandekar explained.

Moreover, toxic positivity chips away at realism, making it hard for people to tackle challenges. Instead of uplifting, this positivity weighs you down.

Dr Ajit Dandekar further elaborated,“Being realistic is not defeatist, it is essential. Setting achievable goals, acknowledging that performance naturally fluctuates, and understanding that not everything is within one’s control are crucial to emotional well-being. Toxic positivity denies this reality and disables one of our most important psychological functions, adaptive coping. Emotional resilience doesn’t come from avoiding distress, but from navigating it with honesty and support.”

What happens when you continuously suppress ‘not-so-positive emotions’?

All human emotions are crucial for wellbeing, even the ugly ones. Expressing them helps process the situation at hand, and does not show weakness. However, shoving them aside is a cause for concern. In the long run, the ability to regulate emotions healthily takes a serious hit.

Dr Dandekar added, “Human emotions exist on a spectrum, and studies have consistently shown that suppressing feelings like sadness, frustration, or anxiety can cause long-term psychological strain. People who habitually ignore these emotional cues may experience delayed emotional recovery, stronger outbursts of anger, or a lingering sense of disconnection. Over time, this emotional denial may lead to feelings of loneliness, self-blame, or, in severe cases, self-harm. The constant internal pressure to stay upbeat can gradually erode self-confidence and trust in one's own judgment or the intentions of others.”

How managers and employees can address toxic positivity at work

Instead of imposing standards of positivity, listening out with empathy helps to address the problem. (Shutterstock)

When employees feel they cannot be themselves at the workplace and instead rely on performative norms to fit in, their work performance tends to suffer, and over time, so does overall team productivity.

Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner of Marching Sheep, shared with us a dual strategy that includes both managerial and personal approaches:

What team leads/managers can do:

1. Listen without fixing: When someone presents a problem, don't immediately throw out a quick solution or "look on the bright side" monologue. Just listen. A simple "That sounds tough. Do you want to discuss it further? does wonders.

2. Normalise struggles: Let the team be assured that bad days are allowed. Talk about what worked from your own experience—moments you were uncertain or feeling overwhelmed. It establishes trust when leaders are authentic and willing to talk about their vulnerabilities.

3. Make room for raw conversations: Schedule regular check-ins that transcend tasks and timelines. Ask, "How are you doing—really?" Make it safe for individuals to speak candidly without judgment.

What employees can do:

1. Be honest, but kind: If somebody's having a tough time, don't tell them to "Cheer up!" Instead, offer: "That sounds tough. Do you want to talk about it? A little bit of kindness goes a long way. Make time.

2. Set boundaries:If you're having a bad day, it's okay to say, "I need some time," or "I'm not feeling great right now." You don't have to pretend to smile all the time.

3. Speak up when needed: If you see a culture where everybody's instructed to "just be positive," you can politely say, "It's okay to not be okay sometimes. Maybe we can support each other better.

Highlighting the importance of personal behaviour alongside managerial practices, Sonica shared how toxic positivity often shows up in everyday interactions at work. “ For instance, one person tells them they're stressed about the various mass job layoffs that one keeps hearing about, and the manager comes back with, ‘Well, at least you have a job and you should be happy about it.’ Similarly, when one team member complains about burnout and is instructed, ‘you are lucky that you have a full job, look at the positive side.’ Again, likewise, when a team member is going through a tough personal issue, and colleagues tell them- ‘It's ok, this too shall pass, these things come and go’,” Sonica described.

Further adding to this, Abeer Kapur, Founder & CEO, Trusted Inclusive Futures Network Foundation (TIFN), emphasised how toxic positivity can quietly undermine genuine inclusion, particularly for marginalised groups.

He shared,"We hear a lot about inclusion these days; there are policies, events, and conversations around it. But in practice, especially for trans and queer individuals, inclusion can sometimes feel conditional. When someone raises a concern or shares a difficult experience, the response isn’t always supportive. It might be a well-meaning attempt to keep things ‘positive’, but that can unintentionally silence what needs to be heard. That’s where the idea of toxic positivity comes in, when optimism starts to replace accountability."

Further, Abeer highlighted the need for empathetic listening and said, "Real inclusion means being open to discomfort, because that’s often where growth begins. In many workplaces, we see how important stories are brushed aside to maintain a certain tone or culture. But unless we create space for honest dialogue, we’re only addressing inclusion on the surface. True progress comes from listening, even when the conversation feels anything but positive."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.