Workplace anxiety in Gen Z: Experts share how emails may cause stress and suggest strategies to help

Workplace anxiety doesn’t always come from deadlines, presentations, or performance reviews. Sometimes, it comes from seemingly routine tasks, like sending an email. Email communication is widely used in the workplace, and Gen Z, who are stepping into the workforce, may often find it overwhelming, as they often they are more accustomed to the casual tone of social media, causing them to overthink their emails more frequently. Gen Z may get anxiety from work communication.(Shutterstock)

Since email is an everyday part of work life, anxiety related to follow-ups or even a mail for requesting leave can snowball into larger mental health and work performance concerns over time. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared how to address workplace anxiety in different ways, offering actionable solutions for both individuals and organisations.

Psychiatrist Dr Rajiv Mehta, Senior Consultant of Psychiatry at Sir Ganaga Ram Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle how email may be a source of stress. He said, “Gen Z, also called digital natives, has started entering the workforce. Often, they have heightened anxiety, which influences even routine tasks as small as sending emails. So email as a communication tool often becomes a source of significant stress, impacting their productivity. The anxiety is also generated from uncertainty around professional etiquette.”

But heavily relying on email communication only in the workplace may be problematic as he said,"On the other hand, many use email to avoid direct conversations, which for them may be awkward. Email in this aspect becomes a safer and more controlled way of communication. However, this can be ‘anxious-avoidant behaviour,’ hindering their personality development."

Why Gen Z may get anxiety in the workplace from emails?

Knowing the roots of workplace anxiety helps to manage it better.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rajiv Mehta further listed out the key reasons and consequences of this anxiey:

1. Reason: Most of Gen Z is not sure about the appropriate level of formality, tone, sign-offs, when to follow up, or even if emojis are acceptable. This leads to excessive detailing, overthinking every word written, delaying sends, and observing minor mistakes like spelling errors as catastrophic. So the ruminations about the correctness keep them occupied.

2. Consequence: Obsession around emails may lead to difficulty concentrating, decreased productivity, and increased absenteeism. Performance anxiety, fear to express constructive criticism, and anxious about taking on leadership roles are other areas of concern for them. It's often observed that they prioritize mental well-being and flexibility, often leaving jobs that don't align with these needs.

Managerial strategies to reduce anxiety

While email communication may be one source of workplace anxiety for Gen Z, there are bigger issues at play, from lack of psychological safety and support systems to unclear expectations. That’s why identifying effective strategies that team leads, managers, and organisations can execute is key to alleviating workplace anxiety at large. Neha Mishra, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Homesfy Realty, shared these 4 strategies to reduce anxiety at work:

Employee recognition in the workplace is a vital part of company culture and also to reduce anxiety. A gamified performance rewards system, in tandem with public peer shout-outs and monthly recognition for leadership values like empathy, creativity, and collaboration, helps. The organisation calendar must include ‘Wellness Weeks’ where employees participate in wellness challenges, yoga sessions, and inter-office sports. Develop a strong support system. Granting resources like counselling services ensures employees have a safety net during challenging times. Regular feedback loops help create adaptive and impactful support systems. To tackle disengagment from anxiety, organisations must run continuous listening programmes and mood surveys across all teams to measure energy levels and mental health. Based on this, team leaders can receive real-time insights that allow swift action,whether it means realignment, a reset, or just a one-on-one conversation.

10 email writing tips for Gen Z

On an individual level, to reduce anxiety, especially related to email communication, consider improving how you write emails. Here are 10 email writing tips shared by Taylor Elizabeth, Emotional Intelligence and Etiquette Coach, and Founder & CEO of The Elegance Advisor: