Shrinecation travel trend: 5 popular destinations where Gen Z and millennials are heading for spiritual gateways

Spiritual pilgrimage destinations, which were once thought to be the domain of older generations like parents and grandparents, are now drawing the attention of younger travellers like Gen Z and millennials who are keen for rich, cultural and spiritual experiences. It is more than ritual, but helps to rejuvenate with cultural experiences that help to take a break from the digitally hyper-connected world the youth are preoccupied with nowadays. Destinations like Varanasi are preferred by young travellers who are looking for calm, spiritual gateways. (Shutterstock)

Pardeep Kumar Siwach, Deputy General Manager, Accommodation at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, shared with HT Lifestyle how Gen Z and millennials are more and more drawn to holy and spiritual travel destinations, seeking not just blessings but also a mindful, calming experience.

Explaining about the trend of shrinecation, Pardeep elaborated, “Gen Zs and millennials, often navigating high-stress, hyper-connected lives, are increasingly seeking spaces that offer peace with purpose. Enter ‘Shrinecations,’ where spiritual discovery meets immersive travel. This evolving trend reflects a shift towards mindful, culturally-rooted experiences, often elevated by elements of comfort, aesthetic appeal, and personal renewal.”

Pardeep shared 5 spiritual destinations that are popular among young travellers nowadays:

1. Guwahati

Sitting atop Nilachal Hills, the Kamakhya Temple draws travellers who seek divine feminine energy and scenic beauty.

After exploring the temple, sail along the Brahmaputra at sunset, and explore the vibrant lanes of Urzan Bazaar.

Feast on authentic Assamese flavours, like tangy fish curries, and local thalis, then relax at a luxury retreat with pools, spa sessions, and valley view dinners.

2. Varanasi

Varanasi, one of the oldest living cities in the world, offers a different yet equally profound kind of awakening.

Take boat ride at dawn.

Visit the ancient, holy temples like Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple, Maa Annapurna temple, Kaal Bhairav temple, Durga kund temple, and Sankat Mochan temple.

Watch the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat during sunset.

Explore the narrow alleys and try the sweet lassi and street snacks like kachori and chaat.

3. Rishikesh

Rishikesh invites stillness, where the mountains echo mantras and the river flows with meditative grace.

Beautiful temples grace Rishikesh, which locals and travellers praise as the yoga capital of the world.

Experience the Ganga Aartis, join yoga or meditation sessions.

Savour plant-based café fare and freshly pressed juices, or try local chaat near Laxman Jhula for a dash of flavour.

4. Amritsar

Visit the Golden Temple, the holy Sikh shrine, which is also renowned for langar.

Next, visit Jallianwala Bagh, which stands as a powerful reminder of India’s freedom struggle.

After exploring, indulge in Amritsari kulcha and jalebi at Kesar Da Dhaba.

For shopping, look for phulkari outfits, juttis and local handicrafts.

5. Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya is a sacred town where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

Try Tibetan momos and regional Bihari cuisine.

Sharing some tips about budget travel, Pardeep concluded, "Plan in advance and book as early as possible. Travel in the off-season, use public transport, and enjoy local food to make your trip memorable.'

ALSO READ: 5 popular monsoon trek trails in Karnataka and Maharashtra based on difficulty level: Easy to moderate and challenging