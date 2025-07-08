Merriam-Webster slams Gen Z’s definition of micro-retirement: ‘The word is vacation’
Merriam-Webster, in a recent tweet, poked fun at the viral workplace trend gaining popularity among Gen Z employees: Micro-retirement.
Gen Z workers have a new workplace trend and it's called “micro-retirement.” Rooted in the desire to ensure their well-being and have a good work-life balance, the new-age workers are not waiting till retirement to do the things they love but taking time between jobs and having a time out. However, this trend has also sparked a debate on social media, with some criticising it. Merriam-Webster joined in from their official X account to slam the trend and called it an alternative definition for “Vacation.”
“The word is 'vacations’,” reads the caption posted along with an excerpt of an article dated January 1, 2025.
Also Read: Too cute to resist? That intense urge to clench, grit, and squeeze has a new Oxford word
“While retirement typically occurs, after completing a career and saving and investing for it, a new trend is emerging among Gen Z career professionals called ‘micro-retirement’,” reads the first few lines of the report.
Merriam-Webster particularly highlighted the next part which reads, “Micro-retirements involve taking a one to two-week break from work every 12 to 18 months.”
Social media dishes out mixed reactions:
As expected, the post divided the X users - while some supported Merriam-Webster, others were not so happy with the dig at the Gen Z trend. A few came up with their own definition.
Also Read: Expand your vocabulary with a powerful word that defines an aggressive personality - word of the day
An individual commented, “No, it’s a sabbatical.” Another remarked, “Vacations? That’s so 1974.” A third posted, “Is this for real?? Do they really need to re-brand ‘vacations’??” A fourth wrote, “Thank you! I was wondering when a dictionary would correct the article. We used to call these ‘mini vacations.’ Nothing new under the sun.”
About Merriam-Webster:
According to its official website, “Merriam-Webster, an Encyclopaedia Britannica company, has been America's leading provider of language information for more than 180 years.”