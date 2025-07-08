Merriam-Webster slams Gen Z’s definition of micro-retirement: ‘The word is vacation’

Gen Z workers have a new workplace trend and it's called “micro-retirement.” Rooted in the desire to ensure their well-being and have a good work-life balance, the new-age workers are not waiting till retirement to do the things they love but taking time between jobs and having a time out. However, this trend has also sparked a debate on social media, with some criticising it. Merriam-Webster joined in from their official X account to slam the trend and called it an alternative definition for “Vacation.” Merriam-Webster’s post on Gen Z workplace trend micro-retirement has sparked a debate on social media. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Helena Lopes)

“The word is 'vacations’,” reads the caption posted along with an excerpt of an article dated January 1, 2025.

“While retirement typically occurs, after completing a career and saving and investing for it, a new trend is emerging among Gen Z career professionals called ‘micro-retirement’,” reads the first few lines of the report.

Merriam-Webster particularly highlighted the next part which reads, “Micro-retirements involve taking a one to two-week break from work every 12 to 18 months.”

Social media dishes out mixed reactions:

As expected, the post divided the X users - while some supported Merriam-Webster, others were not so happy with the dig at the Gen Z trend. A few came up with their own definition.

An individual commented, “No, it’s a sabbatical.” Another remarked, “Vacations? That’s so 1974.” A third posted, “Is this for real?? Do they really need to re-brand ‘vacations’??” A fourth wrote, “Thank you! I was wondering when a dictionary would correct the article. We used to call these ‘mini vacations.’ Nothing new under the sun.”

About Merriam-Webster:

According to its official website, “Merriam-Webster, an Encyclopaedia Britannica company, has been America's leading provider of language information for more than 180 years.”