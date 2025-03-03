Expand your vocabulary with a powerful word that defines an aggressive personality - word of the day

Language is a powerful tool, and the words we choose shape the way we express ourselves. Expanding your vocabulary is not just about learning new words—it’s about discovering more precise and effective ways to communicate thoughts, emotions, and ideas. Discover the word truculent, its meanings, origins, and modern usage.(Representational image generated using AI)

Whether you’re looking to refine your speech, improve your writing, or simply enjoy the beauty of language, today’s Word of the Day will add depth to your vocabulary.

Word of the day: Truculent

Today’s featured word is truculent, a term used to describe someone who is aggressive, argumentative, or easily angered.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, truculent means “unpleasant and likely to argue a lot.” The Britannica Dictionary defines it as “easily annoyed or angered and likely to argue.”

This word is especially useful when describing combative behaviour, whether in personal interactions, political debates, or even literary criticism.

The origins and evolution of truculent

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the word truculent comes from the Latin word trux, meaning “savage” or “fierce.” It entered the English language in the 16th century, originally used to describe brutal and ferocious individuals, particularly tyrants and ruthless leaders.

Over time, its meaning expanded. It was once associated with “deadly or destructive” things, such as “a truculent disease.” However, in modern usage, it is more commonly used to describe someone who is harsh in speech or writing—like a critic who gives truculent reviews. It can also refer to a stubborn, self-assertive individual, such as a truculent schoolboy unwilling to follow rules.

Some language purists argue that these newer meanings dilute the original fierceness of the word, but they have become widely accepted in standard English.

