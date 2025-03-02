Delve into the meaning of a word that perfectly captures the soft sound of whispers - word of the day

Menu Explore
Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 02, 2025 02:10 PM IST

Today's word of the day is susurrus, meaning a soft, whispering sound.

Language is a powerful tool that shapes the way we think, express ourselves, and connect with others. Expanding your vocabulary is not just about memorising new words—it’s about unlocking new ways to communicate ideas, emotions, and experiences more effectively. A rich vocabulary allows you to articulate thoughts with precision and elegance. Today’s word of the day will introduce you to a term that beautifully captures the essence of soft, whispering sounds.

Susurrus, meaning a soft whispering or murmuring sound, was explored as the word of the day.(Representational image generated using AI)
Susurrus, meaning a soft whispering or murmuring sound, was explored as the word of the day.(Representational image generated using AI)

Word of the day: Susurrus

Have you ever listened to the rustling of leaves on a breezy autumn evening or the hushed whispers of a gentle stream? These delicate, almost hypnotic sounds can be best described by today’s word: susurrus.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, susurrus is defined as “a soft, low noise like someone whispering.” Meanwhile, the Collins Dictionary describes it as “a whispering, murmuring, or rustling sound.”

How to use susurrus in a sentence

The susurrus of the waves against the shore was a soothing lullaby that put her to sleep.

As the wind swept through the trees, a gentle susurrus filled the air, creating a peaceful ambience.

The susurrus of voices in the crowded café formed a constant background hum.

The forest at dusk was alive with the susurrus of rustling leaves and distant whispers of nocturnal creatures.

Expand your mind with puzzles and brain teasers

If you enjoy learning new words, why not challenge your mind further with engaging brain teasers? We curate the most intriguing puzzles, riddles, and optical illusions to keep your brain sharp and entertained. Expanding your vocabulary is just one way to strengthen cognitive skills—solving puzzles can also boost memory, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking.

Language is a powerful tool, and the more words you know, the more effectively you can express yourself. Stay tuned for more words that will enrich your communication and make your conversations more vivid and expressive!

