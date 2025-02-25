Word of the day: Berserk. Master this word and take your English to the next level

Words shape the way you communicate and expanding your vocabulary can help you express better. It isn’t just about learning new words but also about discovering new ways to express yourself. Berserk can be used as an adjective or adverb and it means to behave in a out of control manner either with anger or excitement.(Representational image generated using AI)

In today’s Word of the Day, we are going to take a closer look at the word you could have used often but its history and origin might be unknown to you. Whether you are here to improve your vocabulary or to learn a small lesson in intriguing etymology, our Word of the Day is sure to leave an impression.

Today's Word of the Day: Berserk. It can be used as an adjective or adverb and it means to behave in a out of control manner either with anger or excitement. Its synonyms can be frenzied, crazed, hysterical, unhinged, enraged, infuriated, livid or raving.

A word born from Viking fury

The origin of the word berserk can be traced back to the Old Norse word “berserkr” which refers to Viking warriors (berserkers) who fought with uncontrollable fury during wars. It is made up of two words ber meaning bear and serkr meaning shirt, referring to the warriors wearing bear shirts of bear skins.

It may also refer to the almost animal-like fury they fought with. In history, berserkers were said to feel no pain and attack without fear. Some believed their fury came from hallucinogenics or alcohol while others claim they induced hysteria to rage.

From Vikings to today

Over the centuries the meaning of the world evolved to refer to someone acting "out of control". In its modern usage, it’s often a way to refer to describe extreme excitement or rage rather than brutal warriors.

From fans going berserk for their sports teams to children going berserk for candy, the word continues to relate to excitement. So, the next time you are unable to contain you excitement, you are free to invoke the spirit of an ancient Viking warrior and go berserk!

