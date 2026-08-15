Indian man in France talks about loneliness behind Europe’s ‘awesome’ image: ‘Are you ready for the silence?’

Europe is often portrayed on social media through picturesque streets, efficient public transport and a seemingly relaxed lifestyle. However, an Indian man living in France has highlighted a less-discussed side of moving abroad: the loneliness and social isolation that can come with starting life in a new country. An Indian man living in France spoke about the silence, loneliness and social changes Indians may face in Europe. (Instagram/adi_in_france)

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Aditya, an Indian man based in France, shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke about the contrast between the image of Europe people often see online and the reality many immigrants may experience after moving there.

‘Are you ready for the silence?’ In the video, Aditya said that while Europe may offer clean surroundings and a good quality of life, Indians moving there should also prepare themselves for a quieter and, at times, more isolated lifestyle.

“You see Europe online: clean streets, a good quality of life, and everything seems awesome. But let me ask you: are you ready for the silence? When you come here, there are fewer people, less noise, and your social life can almost disappear. For many Indians, that can turn into loneliness. It’s not bad; it’s just different. If you understand this early, you can adapt much faster.” he said.

His remarks touched upon a challenge that may not always be visible in glossy social media posts about life abroad. For people accustomed to busy neighbourhoods, frequent social interactions and being surrounded by family and friends, the difference can feel particularly striking.

‘Be mentally prepared for the isolation’ Aditya elaborated on the point in the caption accompanying the video.

“Expectations versus reality when you come here: be mentally prepared for the isolation, be mentally prepared to miss your loved ones, be mentally prepared to do your things by yourself,” the caption read.

Watch the clip here: