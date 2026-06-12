French woman recalls ‘ ₹370 biryani’ moment from man who gifted her ₹500 ghevar

An Instagram video shared by a French national has sparked discussions online after she recounted an uncomfortable experience during a recent date in Delhi. In the clip, she compared the incident to the viral " ₹370 biryani" controversy, stating that a man she met expected physical intimacy simply because he bought her a box of ghevar and paid for their dinner. Eva said that she politely informed the man of their incompatibility, after which he allegedly pressured her by citing the money and time he had invested in the meeting. The French woman shared her dating horror story on Instagram. (Instagram/@desi.firang)

Eva, who is from France and visits India 4-5 times a year, shared a video on Instagram page “Desi Firang” recalling the uncomfortable and distressing moment when the man thought her consent wasn't necessary because he had gifted her sweets.

Also Read: Zomato denies sending ' ₹370 biryani' notification: ‘Biryani is dinner, not consent’

Narrating the incident, she said, “I realised that I have my own 370 rupay ki biryani moment, except it’s about like 500 ki ghevar.” She continued, “So I was talking to this guy from Jaipur and I asked him to bring me a box of ghewar after they planned a date in Delhi.

So after a few days, they met in Delhi and went for dinner. After spending time with the man,, Eva realised they weren’t compatible and politely conveyed this to her date.

Maintaining a normal demeanour, the man insisted on driving her back to her hotel following the dinner. However, Eva claimed that he later questioned her, “So, what are we gonna do now?”, prompting her to clarify that she did not share any romantic interest. She stated that immediately after her refusal, the man looked “dead into her eyes” and told her, “I had expectations,” further adding, “Well, I brought you ghevar, I paid for the food and tomorrow I have an exam so I’m taking time out of my study to come and meet you. So I thought that something was gonna happen. “

Eva stated that she promptly dismissed his comments, telling him that his expectations were not her responsibility. However, she claimed that the uncomfortable remarks and actions persisted, culminating in him asking for a “goodbye kiss” once they finally arrived at the hotel where she was staying.