Scripting an endgame in the Russia-Ukraine war

Russia has taken heavy losses over the last couple of months in its war with Ukraine. Russian advances in Donetsk and Luhansk have largely stalled and, in some cases, even reversed. Ukrainian drone attacks have degraded Russia’s naval capabilities in the Black Sea and caused an acute fuel crisis in Crimea. Similar drone attacks have reached St. Petersburg and Moscow, bringing the war home to Russia’s elite, while strikes on petroleum infrastructure across the country have created nationwide fuel shortages. Putin has already seen security forces challenge the regime due to failures in Ukraine with the Prigozhin mutiny in 2023. (HT) Given these major losses, why is Russian President Vladimir Putin so obdurate when faced with ending the war in Ukraine? His intransigence is puzzling for a few reasons. Increasing economic and psychological impacts on the Russian elite and citizenry could weaken his hold on power. States and leaders are typically more risk-averse when taking actions that change the status quo — such as seizing territory from a neighbour — than when defending it. The minor territorial gains that now seem realistic for Russia in Eastern Ukraine would have minimal strategic or economic benefit for Moscow. ALSO READ | India in touch with Ukraine to ensure safety of 13 seafarers in Black Sea Two factors combine to influence Putin’s decision-making. First, he is worried about the domestic political implications of ending the war without making notable territorial gains. Second, he believes that he can outlast Ukraine, eventually taking additional territory in the Donbas by force or through a negotiated settlement.

A man mourns at the site of a destroyed house following an air attack in Radushne, Kryvyi Rig region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Ending the war without a way to claim victory poses two domestic threats to his regime. Ending the war could upset members of the military and security services, especially those who have fought in the war. Putin has already seen security forces challenge the regime due to failures in Ukraine with the Prigozhin mutiny in 2023. Additionally, an unadulterated failure could erode his regime’s legitimacy, breaking the foundations upon which it is built. Such a failure could lead to fractures in the country’s elite or make mass mobilisation against the regime easier. Either would weaken Putin’s grip on power. ALSO READ | When two wars meet at lake: Ukraine's strike in Caspian Sea and the Iran-Russia angle The second factor dissuading Putin from ending the war in Ukraine is that he believes Russia can outlast Ukraine. Even if Russia may not be able to accomplish its original war aims, the Kremlin likely believes that it can keep fighting long enough to either take the remainder of Donetsk and Luhansk by force or inflict enough pain on Ukraine to take them through a negotiated settlement.

The best way to bring Putin to the bargaining table is to change his calculation about his ability to outlast Ukraine. (File/Reuters)

How Russia is at an advantage While Ukraine has enjoyed more recent military success than Russia, several factors exist that contribute to this line of thinking on Moscow’s part. First, Russia has a major population advantage over Ukraine and may think that it can absorb more battlefield losses and mobilise more forces to bring to bear on the battlefield. Second, increasing global oil prices in the wake of the Strait of Hormuz’s closing — coupled with a growing willingness in several western countries to ease sanctions against Russian oil and gas to lower energy prices — should improve Russia’s economic standing and aid its war effort. ALSO READ | Five things to know about Crimea, the Russian-annexed peninsula Third, Ukrainian Patriot missile stores are fast depleting, and competition from the US, Israel and the Gulf States due to the Iran War is preventing them from being restocked. Even a recent US announcement hinting at a potential licensing deal that will allow Ukraine to produce Patriot systems indigenously would not have an operational impact for at least a year, and Franco-Italian efforts to boost SAMP/T production and exports may be too little, too late. Russia has adapted to this strategic reality by launching large ballistic missile barrages against Ukrainian population centres, knowing that Kyiv has limited means to intercept these attacks.

People sleep as they take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian overnight missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 7, 2026. (REUTERS)