Inter-state strategy in place to nab Asim Mondal, with a ₹1 crore bounty on his head

After the arrest of Maoist politburo member Misir Besra, the deaths of 19 Maoists, including Patiram Majhi alias Anal-da and Lalchand Hembram alias Anmol, and the surrender of 51 hardcore Maoists, the focus has now shifted to Central Committee member (CCM) Asim Mondal alias Akash alias Timir and his 10-member squad operating in East Singhbhum district, as well as Saluka Kayam and his 2-3 cadres in West Singhbhum district, officials said on Thursday. Top police officers from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha attend an inter-state border coordination meeting chaired by Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kisphotta in Chaibasa on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The urgency of the final phase of the anti-Maoist operation was evident as Kolhan Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anuranjan Kisphotta convened a crucial inter-state meeting of senior police officers from Jharkhand’s Kolhan division and their counterparts from West Bengal and Odisha in Chaibasa on Thursday.

Jharkhand-Bengal-Odisha police chalk out strategy

“The focus is now firmly on the two remaining Maoist groups in West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum. CCM Asim Mondal is the last major leader of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Joint operations and intelligence-sharing are crucial, and the meeting discussed coordinated action, especially as the remaining 10-15 Maoists are frequently changing locations.

“The Maoists are also realising the situation and the speed of the police crackdown. Their network has been completely dismantled in the Saranda, Kolhan and Porahat forest divisions of West Singhbhum. They must either surrender or face elimination. The meeting also discussed coordinated action against the smuggling of marijuana, heroin, brown sugar, opium and poppy, as well as cattle smuggling across the borders of Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal,” Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kisphotta told HT.

The meeting was attended by Rourkela Range DIG Brajesh Kumar Roy, Bankura Range DIG Abhishek Modi, East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ehtesham Waqarib, West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu, Seraikela-Kharsawan SP Manoj Swargiyari, Jamshedpur Rural SP Shubham Khandelwal, Jamshedpur City SP Lalit Meena, Keonjhar SP Nitin Dagdu Kushalkar, Mayurbhanj SP Barun Guntupalli, Rourkela SP Nitesh Badhwani, Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur, Purulia SP Manav Singla, Jhargram SP Sunny Kumar Raj, Khunti SP Christopher Kerketta and Simdega SP Ranbir Singh.

“We can’t and won’t relax because almost all the top Maoist leaders have either been neutralised, surrendered or been arrested. Naxalism has a long history here, and we must not allow it to raise its head again,” West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu said.

“Asim Mondal, carrying a bounty of ₹1 crore, RCMs Ram Prasad Mardi alias Sachin and Madan Mahato, carrying ₹15 lakh bounties each, their wives ZCMs Mita alias Nayantara alias Jhumpa and Joba, carrying ₹10 lakh bounties each, SZCM Samir Mahato alias Mangal, his wife ACM Malati Murmu, Biren Singh alias Sagar and his wife SZCM Meena, Mangal Singh Sardar alias Pandu and Gauri alias Bulu, each carrying ₹5 lakh bounties, are frequently shifting locations between Boram, Patamda, Jhatijharna, Burudih, Kalchini, Amlashol and Belpahari along the Jharkhand-West Bengal border in the Ghatshila subdivision,” an intelligence officer said.

“Asim Mondal, Sachin and Madan Mahato are armed with AK-47 assault rifles. Biren, Gauri, Samir and Malati alias Maltu carry INSAS rifles, while Mangal Singh carries an SLR. RCM Ravi Sardar is also active in the area,” the officer added.

Sachin is a co-accused in the murder of former Jamshedpur MP Sunil Mahato on March 4, 2007, along with Ranjit Pal alias Rahul and his wife Jharna Pal, both of whom had surrendered before the West Bengal Police several years ago. Sachin’s wife Mita and Jharna are biological sisters.

RCMs Shraddha Das alias Bela Sarkar and Pushpa Mahato alias Shakuntala, both carrying ₹15 lakh bounties, recently surrendered in Kolkata after fleeing Saranda following the January 22 encounter in which 17 Maoists, including CCM Patiram Majhi alias Anal-da and Lalchand Hembram alias Anmol, were killed.

Police on Tuesday pasted a proclaimed absconder notice for Saluka Kayam alias Bhubaneswar, who carries a ₹10 lakh bounty, at his house in Kudaburu village under Lonjo panchayat in Sonua police station area of West Singhbhum district for the third time after similar notices in April and June.

“He is left with only two to three Maoists. Our message to him is clear — surrender or perish,” a senior police officer said.

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