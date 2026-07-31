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    Mayor seeks closure of illegal meat shops along Kanwar routes

    New Delhi: Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Thursday wrote to municipal commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar seeking immediate closure of illegal meat shops and a ban on street vendors selling non-vegetarian food on the key roads of Delhi or around Kanwar Yatra camps to respect the pilgrims’ sentiments

    Published on: Jul 31, 2026, 08:10:01 IST
    By Paras Singh
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    New Delhi: Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Thursday wrote to municipal commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar seeking immediate closure of illegal meat shops and a ban on street vendors selling non-vegetarian food on the key roads of Delhi or around Kanwar Yatra camps to respect the pilgrims’ sentiments.

    Mayor Pravesh Wahi also demands a ban on street vendors selling non-vegetarian food on the key roads of Delhi or around Kanwar Yatra camps to respect the pilgrims’ sentiments. (HT Archive)
    Mayor Pravesh Wahi also demands a ban on street vendors selling non-vegetarian food on the key roads of Delhi or around Kanwar Yatra camps to respect the pilgrims’ sentiments. (HT Archive)

    Wahi also issued an appeal to the licensed meat shops near Kanwar camps to remain closed.

    “The holy month of Sawan has begun. Thousands of Kanwar pilgrims pass through various roads in Delhi. During this time, it has been observed that at night, shops and carts selling raw and cooked non-vegetarian food are set up on the roadside, which is completely illegal. Consequently, people continue to eat non-vegetarian food on the streets. This certainly offends the followers of Sanatan Dharma,” he wrote in a letter.

    “Therefore, with immediate effect, during Kanwar Yatra, all the raw and cooked meat shops and carts located on the main roads of Delhi or around the Kanwar camps should be closed so that the journey of Kanwar pilgrims remains smooth.”

    E20 fuel

    Meanwhile, the MCD house meeting on Thursday witnessed a ruckus, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protesting against ethanol blending in fuel.

    Trooping into the house’s well and holding placards, the councillors raised slogans against the BJP and the Centre.

    Ankush Narang, the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, asked if E-20 is suitable for the environment, the BJP government should clarify whether every vehicle is compatible with it.

    Due to the pandemonium, no proposals could be discussed, and the house was adjourned. A resolution seeking the provision of government vehicles for the leader of the house, the leader of the opposition, and the deputy mayor was passed amid a ruckus.

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