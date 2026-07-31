Trump admin may force foreign students seeking US jobs to pay $100,000 OPT fee: How it could impact Indians
The Trump administration may charge $100,000 for OPT participation, affecting international students, especially from India.
The Trump administration is considering a proposal to charge international students $100,000 to access the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme after graduation, a move that could significantly increase the cost of studying in the United States and disproportionately affect Indian students, who form the country's largest international student community.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the proposal is under internal discussion, according to a person familiar with the matter. A White House official said there is no imminent policy change but did not deny that the idea is being considered, Bloomberg reported.
If implemented, the fee would dramatically raise the cost of the Optional Practical Training programme, which allows international students on F-1 visas to remain in the US temporarily after completing their studies to gain work experience related to their field.
The programme is widely used by graduates seeking practical experience before returning home or pursuing longer-term employment opportunities.
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Indian students among the biggest users of OPT
Indian students are likely to feel the greatest impact of any such move. According to the Open Doors 2025 Report on International Educational Exchange, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE), India remained the largest source of international students in the United States during the 2024-25 academic year, with 363,019 students enrolled.
As per the report, nearly 98,000 Indian students participated in OPT during the year, reflecting the programme's importance as a post-study work pathway for Indian graduates.
For many students, the opportunity to gain professional experience after graduation is a key factor in choosing the United States as a study destination. A six-figure fee could make that pathway unaffordable for many prospective applicants and prompt students to consider other countries offering more accessible post-study work options.
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Part of a broader immigration push
The proposed fee is the latest in a series of measures targeting international students. Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to end a decades-old policy that allowed student visa holders to remain in the US for the duration of their studies, replacing it with fixed periods of stay unless extensions are granted.
The proposed charge follows the administration's earlier attempt to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, a move that was blocked by a federal judge and is currently under appeal.
The OPT proposal has not been formally announced and remains under consideration. However, if adopted, it could reshape the financial calculations of thousands of international students, particularly Indians, while posing fresh challenges for US universities that rely on overseas enrolment and the global talent pipeline.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a digital content producer covering international affairs, technology, business, and trending news. She writes and edits digital-first stories with a focus on delivering timely, accurate, and engaging coverage for online audiences. She produces news across a wide range of topics, combining strong editorial judgment with audience insights to make complex developments accessible and relevant. Her work includes breaking news, explainers, and feature stories, with an emphasis on clarity, verification, and speed in a fast-paced digital newsroom. She is particularly interested in global politics, emerging technologies, media, and internet culture, and enjoys translating complex developments into reader-friendly stories. Asmi holds a master's degree in English and has a strong foundation in research, editing, and digital publishing. Her published work reflects a commitment to factual reporting, accessible storytelling, and audience-centric journalism. She continues to explore evolving trends in digital news and multimedia storytelling while contributing to coverage that informs and engages readers.Read More