'American jobs are for Americans': JD Vance on why US is probing H-1B visas

US Vice President JD Vance defended the Trump administration’s crackdown on alleged visa fraud, saying American jobs should go to American workers and not be taken away by those abusing the system. US Vice President JD Vance speaks at the 128th Air Refueling Wing Hangar on July 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)

His remarks came as US authorities launched a major investigation into suspected fraud involving the H-1B and PERM visa programmes, which are widely used by employers to hire foreign professionals.

Speaking about the probe, Vance said, “We're fighting for your taxpayer money, but we're also making sure that fraudsters don't take advantage of these visa programs.”

"This is a visa program that was set up to ensure that if you are a brilliant technology person or a brilliant scientist or a brilliant doctor, you could come to the United States and get access to this visa program," he added while speaking at an event in Milwaukee.

Vance listed a “simple principle”, saying, “American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters.”

He alleged that some companies and individuals have been exploiting the programme to drive down wages for American workers.

"Big corporations and fraudsters overseas are using this program to undercut the wages of Americans. Today, the Federal Department of Labour has started dozens of subpoenas and investigations into foreign fraudsters who are trying to take advantage of the H-1B visa program.”