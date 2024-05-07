Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: 14 seats record 9.45 % of voter turnout by 9:30 am
While the BJP is going to the polls with PM Modi as their face, the Congress is banking on the five guarantees of its state government.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting in Karnataka began at 7 am and election commission has already made arrangements at all polling booths in the state. This will be the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka as poling was already wrapped up in south part of the state, including Bengaluru on April 26. The northern Karnataka that is going for polls today is a crucial battleground for both Congress and the BJP as some of the big wigs in their parties are contesting from this region. ...Read More
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote in Kalaburagi
The president of Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge has cast his vote at a polling booth in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. His son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is taking on BJP sitting MP Umesh Jadhav from this seat. Kharge lost the polls from his home turf in 2019 general elections.
Union minister Pralhad Joshi casts his vote in Hubballi
Senior BJP leader and union minister Pralhad Joshi has cast his vote at a polling booth in Hubballi. Joshi will be taking on Congress youth leader Vinod Asooti in Dharwad constituency.
Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar casts his vote in Belagavi
Senior BJP leader and ex Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar has cast his vote in Belagavi on Tuesday morning. Shettar is contesting on a BJP ticket against Congress' Mrinal R Hebbalkar
Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote in Shiggon
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has cast his vote in Shiggon constituency. Bommai is contesting polls from Haveri constituency on a BJP ticket.
Fourteen Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka record 9.45 % of voter turn out by 9:30 am
A total of 9.45 % voter turn out was recorded by 9:30 in 14 constituencies of north Karnataka that are under polling currently. Shivamogga recorded the highest polling percentage in early hours with 11.39% and Raichur saw lowest turn out with 8.27 %
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: IT minister Priyank Kharge casts his vote in Gulbarga
Karnataka Congress leader and the IT minister Priyank Kharge has cast his vote at a polling booth in Gulbarga, the home turf of his father and INC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Radhakrishna Dhodmani, the son-in-law of Mallikarjun Kharge is contesting against BJP's Umesh Jadhav from this seat.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: EC makes arrangements for voters amid heat wave
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a red heat wave alert for Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, and Koppal districts of Karnataka are going for polls tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made all the necessary arrangements for smooth polling, and the officials are expecting a major voter turnout.
To face the heatwave, the election commission has made special arrangements for voters. In the polling centers of constituencies, the Election Commission has set up tents with additional fans and chairs along with drinking water dispensers are arranged. Ambulances will also be put on standby in polling centres to ensure that voters do not face heat-related distress.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: “Lok Sabha results will have an impact on Karnataka CM and deputy CM,” says Yediyurappa
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that the Lok Sabha polls results will have its impact on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister S K Shivakumar.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "Congress is in illusion of winning more than 20 seats based on their guarantees. They will face a shock on the day of counting on June 4. People have more trust in Modi's permanent guarantees than in Congress' temporary guarantees."
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: “Fight is between two national parties,” says BY Raghavendra
The BJP candidate of Shivamogga, BY Raghavendra said that the fight in Shivamogga is between two national parties and independents will not have any impact.
Speaking after casting his vote, BY Raghavendra said, “The BJP will win maximum number of seats in Karnataka. There are some 10 - 12 independent candidates who are contesting from Shivamogga and they are unlikely to divide any vote share. The primary contest is between two national parties and I am sure majority of the people are happy with PM Modi's leadership.”
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Upda: Heatwave alert in northern Karnataka region amid polls
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a heatwave and issued an Orange alert for a few districts in North Karnataka that are going for polls today. The temperatures will likely stay between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the northern interior regions of the southern state.
Congress could have stopped Prajwal Revanna from fleeing the country: BY Vijayendra after casting his vote
Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra blamed the Congress party and alleged that they allowed Prajwal Revanna to flee the country. He also said that the BJP never supports such acts.
Speaking in Shivamogga after casting his vote, Vijayendra said, “BJP never supports people who invlove in such activities. The fact is that the Congress could have stopped Prajwal from fleeing the country but they did not. Now they are politicizing the issue. The Congress should stop doing petty politics over serious issues.”
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: Former CM BS Yediyurappa casts his vote in Shivamogga
Senior BJP leader and former cheif minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa has cast his vote in Karnataka's Shivamogga along with his two sons Ragavendra and Vijayendra. BY Raghavendra, the sitting MP of Shivamogga is contesting on a BJP ticket from Shivamogga.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: “We are winning 25 seats,” says BJP's Yediyurappa
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that the BJP is going to win 25 out of 28 seats in the southern state. He also predicted 2.5 lakh majority to his son BY Raghavendra who is contesting from Shivamogga seat.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Yediyurappa said, “BJP is going to win a minimum of 25 Lok Sabha seats. Atmosphere is very good and people want to elect Narendra Modi as PM once again. Raghavendra will win with a margin of more than 2.5 Lakh votes. There is no doubt about it.”
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: 30 candidates in fray from Davangere seat
Out of all 14 Lok Sabha seats that are going for polls today, Davangere seat has reportedly the highest number of contestants. Davangere has a maximum number of 30 candidates, followed by 23 in Shivamogga while Raichur has the least, with eight candidates.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: Election Commission makes necessary arrangements at polling booths
As high voter turn out is expected in northern Karnataka region, the Election Commission made adequate arrangements at polling stations.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said, "Around 1.45 lakh polling officials have been deployed across the 14 constituencies. In addition, 35,000 civil police personnel, 65 companies of Central Paramilitary forces and armed police of other states will be deployed for the polling day."
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: More than 2.5 crore voters in 14 seats
A total of 227 candidates , 206 men and 21 women, are in the fray for the second phase covering the northern districts of the state where more than 2.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 28,269 polling stations.
Polling begins in Karnataka for Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3
The polling has begun in fourteen Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka at 7am. Along with Karnataka, the Election Commission has kick-started polling for all 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) where elections are scheduled today.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi urges voters to use their democratic right on polling day
Ahead of the polling for third phase general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to step out and exercise their franchise.
In an X post, PM Modi wrote, “Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant.”
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: Who is contesting from Gulbarga?
Gulbarga is the home constituency of Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who had lost an election from there in 2019 general polls. This time Congress has fielded Radhakrishna Doddamani, the son-in-law of Mallikrajun Kharge to take on BJP’s Umesh Jadhav, the sitting MP from this region.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: Who is contesting from Haveri?
BJP feilded Karnataka’s former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to contest from Haveri seat. He will be taking on the Congress candidate Anandaswamy Gaddadevaramath who is the son of former MLA GS Gaddadevarmath.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: Who is contesting from Shivamogga?
The sons of two former chief ministers are contesting from this constituency. BJP’s tall leader and ex chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra who is already a sitting MP will be taking on Geetha Shivarajkumar who is the daughter of another former chief minister late S Bangarappa. Geetha Shivarajkumar is also wife of Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar.
Former BJP minister Eshwarappa who rebelled against the party for not giving a seat to his son is contesting as an independent candidate from Shivamogga.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: What are some of the key constituencies in fourteen seats?
As BJP and Congress are trying to gain maximum number of seats from Karnataka, the southern state that has an edge for both national parties, key fight is expected to happen in some of the Lok Sabha seats. Shivamogga, Haveri, Gulbarga and Dharwad are crucial seats in Karnataka which are going for polls today.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live Updates: What are the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka that are going for polls today?
Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga are the fourteen constituencies where elections are scheduled today.