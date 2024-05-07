May 7, 2024 9:16 AM IST

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a red heat wave alert for Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, and Koppal districts of Karnataka are going for polls tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made all the necessary arrangements for smooth polling, and the officials are expecting a major voter turnout.

To face the heatwave, the election commission has made special arrangements for voters. In the polling centers of constituencies, the Election Commission has set up tents with additional fans and chairs along with drinking water dispensers are arranged. Ambulances will also be put on standby in polling centres to ensure that voters do not face heat-related distress.