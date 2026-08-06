‘Class 9 pass. No English’: Founder recalls hiring taxi driver as first employee 10 years ago

Ten years ago, a Hyderabad founder took a chance on a Class 9 pass taxi driver with no corporate experience, hiring him as his company's first employee. Through mentorship, spoken English classes, and trust, that driver grew to become one of the most valued executives at the organisation. Founder Sravanth Gajula who shared about his first employee. (LinkedIn/Sravanth Gajula) “10 years ago, I hired a taxi driver as our first employee. Class 9 pass. No English. No corporate experience. No resume that would make any traditional hiring manager look twice,” Hyderabad-based founder Sravanth Gajula wrote on LinkedIn. Also Read: 'Gen Z is not what people think': Sridhar Vembu shares 19-year-old employee's inspiring story He recalled how everyone wondered why he did it. The founder explained that, at that moment, he saw the cab driver's hunger and honesty. Hence, without thinking further, he took a bet on the man, and it paid off.

“We enrolled him in spoken English classes. We gave him real, contributing, and impactful work. We treated him like someone who was going to grow, because we genuinely believed he would. He didn’t just grow. He flew.” Gajula shared that after ten years, the man now heads procurement at his company and has “pan-India responsibilities.” He continued, “People talk a lot about culture. About values. About people-first companies. But in practice, it looks like hiring someone the world would have overlooked. It looks like investing in them before they’re ‘ready’. It looks like giving them a seat at the table, and then watching them own the room.” He concluded his post and wrote, “That’s it. That was our only job. If you’re a founder or a leader reading this, your team will become who you believe them to be. Believe bigger.” (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sravanth Gajula. This report will be updated when he responds.)