'Gen Z is not what people think': Sridhar Vembu shares 19-year-old employee's inspiring story

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has shared why he believes judging an entire generation based on age does not make sense. He highlighted the story of a 19-year-old employee who prioritises supporting her family over personal expenses. Sridhar Vembu praises Gen Z employee's family values. (Representative Image)

His post challenged common stereotypes around Gen Z and showed that values like responsibility, kindness and financial awareness exist across generations.

Why did Sridhar Vembu praise the 19-year-old employee? The post was shared by Sridhar Vembu on his official X account. In the caption, he wrote, "I come across a large number of people of various age groups, and I don't find categorising generations based on age all that meaningful."

Sharing an example, Vembu spoke about a 19-year-old employee who told him that her biggest priority was earning money to help her parents repay loans and support her younger siblings.

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He wrote, "She buys only low-cost clothes, she mends her broken footwear and so on because she wants to save every rupee."

Vembu said he was so impressed by her attitude that he wanted to meet her parents and tell them how proud they should be of their daughter.

He also shared examples of younger employees choosing practicality over unnecessary spending. He mentioned that two employees, both around the age of 25, recently got married and decided to keep their weddings simple after taking his advice.

"These attitudes are timeless. I find them equally in Gen-Z," he wrote.

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