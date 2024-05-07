Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: 10% voter turnout by 9am, West Bengal leads
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Voting commenced at 7am on Tuesday for the third phase of the 2024 Indian elections, covering 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. Notable candidates in this phase include Union home minister Amit Shah, contesting for a second term from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, Madhya Pradesh), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar, Gujarat), and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka)....Read More
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Elections: Key points
• In the third phase of elections, prominent candidates include Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking re-election from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi contesting from various constituencies.
• This phase holds key implications for the political landscape, particularly in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, with high-profile candidates and familial legacies at stake.
• Maharashtra's Baramati, considered a stronghold of the 'Pawar family', witnesses a significant contest between NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
• The late Mulayam Singh Yadav's family is also prominent in this phase, with three members contesting. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, Akshay Yadav and Aditya Yadav are vying for seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Which states going for polls in Lok Sabha elections third phase?
Overall, as many as 1351 candidates are in the fray from these 93 constituencies, with 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, eligible to vote.
The states and union territories where the elections will be held in this phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.
In the second leg, voting for which was conducted on April 26, 88 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories went to polls.
Lok Sabha election schedule
Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)
Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)
Phase 3: May 7 (polling today)
Phase 4: May 13
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting (for all 543 seats): June 4
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: How to check if your name is on the electoral rol
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live:
1. Visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and click on "search in electoral roll."
2. Select your state and language.
3. Enter your details and captcha code.
4. Click on "search" to see if your name appears on the electoral roll.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Lost your voter ID card? Here's how you can still vote
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: If you don't have your physical voting ID card, known as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), you can still cast your vote. The Election Commission has confirmed that you can exercise your voting right even without it. To vote, you can obtain an election slip printout and present one of the following documents: Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving licence, MNREGA card, ID cards of Central and state government employees, and pension cards with a photo are also acceptable at polling booths. However, it's essential to verify if your name is included in the official voter list by the Election Commission.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Supriya Sule casts her vote
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: After casting her vote in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Supriya Sule, the NCP-SCP candidate, urged voters to "make sure that the entire election process from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari is smooth, no misuse of power or muscle or money should be there. Elections must be fair, just and peaceful all over India."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: What is voting percentage in Maharashtra?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Voting percentage till 9am in Maharashtra's 11 LS constituencies: Madha- 4.99℅ Dharashiv- 5.79℅ Ratnagiri Sindhudurg- 8.17℅ Sangli- 5.81℅ Baramati- 5.77℅ Hatkanangle- 7.55℅ Latur- 7.91℅ Raigad- 6.84℅ Satara- 7.0℅ Solapur- 5.92℅ Kolhapur- 8.04% Total voting percentage in state- 6.64℅
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Pralhad Joshi attacks Karnataka govt over Prajwal 'sex videos' case
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Union minister and BJP candidate from Dharwad, Pralhad Joshi, commented on the 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, calling it a very serious matter. He urged the state government to take action, saying that they had failed to detain Revanna despite prior knowledge of the situation. Joshi expressed disappointment that the government had not filed an FIR or informed the Central Government, which could have facilitated Revanna's detention. Additionally, Joshi asserted that they would win all 14 seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Kharge voices concerns to INDIA bloc over delay in voter turnout data
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expresses concern over delayed release of voter turnout data in letter to INDIa alliance leaders.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Take a look at voter turnout in Goa
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Voter turnout in North Goa stands at 12.80 per cent, while in South Goa it's 13.24 per cent. Overall, the voter turnout across Goa is recorded at 13.02 per cent as of 9am.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: UP records 13% voter turnout till 9am
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Chhattisgarh records 13% voter turnout till 9am
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: In Chhattisgarh, seven Lok Sabha seats record a 13.24 per cent turnout by 9am.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: What is voting percentage at Mainpuri?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Polling figures show 12.74 per cent turnout at the reserved Agra seat and 12.34 per cent at Mainpuri by 9am.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Baramati sees 5.7% voter turnout in two hours
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Baramati LS seat has reported 5.77 per cent polling in the first two hours ending 9am.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah urges voters to come out in large numbers
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Union home minister Amit Shah appealed to voters across the country, especially in Gujarat, on the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. He urged everyone to participate in the democratic process and "elect a stable government that provides a safe, prosperous country. Elect a government which is against corruption, wants to eradicate poverty, wants to make a self-reliant India, wants to make a developed India and wants to take India number one in every field in the whole world."
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Pralhad Joshi, Priyank Kharge among early voters in Karnataka
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Bhagwanth Khuba, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, were among the early voters who cast their votes in Karnataka. The state is currently undergoing polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections across 14 segments on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah casts his vote
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Union home minister Amit Shah exercised his franchise for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shah, a senior BJP leader, is contesting from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, while the Congress has nominated its party secretary Sonal Patel as its candidate from Gandhinagar.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM casts his vote in Ahmedabad
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel queued up along with other voters as he awaited his turn to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Meanwhile, Anuj Patel, the son of Patel, also exercised his franchise at a polling station in Ahmedabad.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh exercise their voting rights
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: In Maharashtra, actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh exercised their voting rights at a polling booth in Latur. The NDA has nominated sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare, who is contesting against INDIA bloc's Kalge Shivaji Bandappa. Reflecting on the significance of the day, Genelia Deshmukh said, "Today is an important day, and I believe everyone should participate in the voting process."
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar casts his vote
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar, after resting for a day following campaign fatique, cast his vote at Malegaon polling booth in Baramati. He was accompanied by daughter Supriya Sule and grand daughter Revati Sule. Pawar has this time changed his voting to Baramati after voting for 10 years in Mumbai
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: ‘Tuesday has always been lucky for me,’ says BJP candidate from Kalaburagi
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: "I was the first to cast my vote at George School. Tuesday has always been lucky for me. I am confident that BJP will secure a historic victory in Kalaburagi," expressed BJP candidate Umesh Yadav after voting.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Rohit Pawar casts his vote
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar with his parents, wife and sister cast their vote at a polling booth in Pimpli of Baramati town.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: ‘Strengthen our democracy,’ PM Modi appeals voters
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi posts on X: "Voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! Urging everyone to do so as well and strengthen our democracy."
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Chaitar Vasava casts his vote
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: AAP candidate and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava votes with his family from Bharuch constituency.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Rohit Pawar accuses Ajit Pawar of using money power in Baramati
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Rohit Pawar, legislator of NCP (SP) has accused Ajit Pawar led party of distributing money for votes in Baramati LS seat. He has also shared a video backing his claim. Ajit Pawar has refuted the allegations saying he has never resorted to such methods. "Those making allegations known such things. They see their defeat."
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on polling percentage
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on polling percentage at the 6 Lok Sabha seats of Braj region of western Uttar Pradesh going for polling today in 3rd phase of general elections. Mathura and Aligarh two remaining Lok Sabha seats of Braj reason went to polling during 2nd phase of Lok Sabha election. Mathura Loksabha constituency had recorded voter turn out of 49.41 percent which was lowest voter turn out among 16 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh that had gone for polling in first and second phase of election in the state.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Parshottam Rupala casts his vote
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Union minister Parshottam Rupala votes with his family in Amreli. Rupala is contesting from Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: PM Modi appeals for vote ‘daan’
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: After casting his vote, PM Narendra Modi said, "Today marks the third phase of voting. Just as 'Daan' holds great importance in our culture, every citizen should exercise their voting rights to the fullest extent possible. With four more rounds of voting to go, as a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I consistently vote, and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate."
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar casts his vote
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar cast his vote in Baramati early morning. Ajit’s wife Sunetra and mother also exercised their right at Katewadi polling station in Baramati.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: PM Modi casts his vote
PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad. The BJP has fielded home minister Amit Shah from the Gandhinagar constituency.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: This election is for the development of Baramati, says Ajit Pawar
Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "The party leaders and the workers who campaign for their candidate always believe that their candidate will win. This is the beginning. It is still not 6pm. I am sure people will support our candidate. This election is for the development of Baramati..."
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar reach a polling booth to cast their vote
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his wife and NCP candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat Sunetra Pawar reach a polling booth to cast their vote.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Polling starts in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency
Polling starts in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency where Supriya Sule, three term MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar is contesting against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma casts his vote
Madhya Pradesh BJP President and candidate from Khajuraho constituency VD Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhopal. BJP has fielded Alok Sharma from here, Congress has fielded Arun Shrivastava. BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is the sitting MP from the constituency.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Harsh Sanghavi arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its state unit chief CR Patil from Navsari seat and the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Naishadh Desai.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Amit Deshmukh and his wife Aditi Deshmukh cast their votes
Congress leader Amit Deshmukh and his wife Aditi Deshmukh cast their votes at a polling booth in Latur. While BJP has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare from here, he faces Congress' Kalge Bandappa here.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast vote today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the BJP candidate for Gujarat's Gandhinagar, will both cast their vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday (May 7). The third phase will have big leaders from the ruling party and prominent names from the opposition INDIA bloc. A day before the polling, in a post on X, the prime minister said he will be voting in Ahmedabad, which is under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. He urged others to come out and cast their vote in "record numbers".
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah reaches polling booth to cast his vote
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voting for third phase begins in Assam; bad weather could affect polling
Voting has started for the four Lok Sabha seats in Assam in the third on Tuesday. Due to rain and windy conditions, polling percentages are likely to be affected. Voting is taking place for Guwahati, Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Barpeta seats on Tuesday. Polling in the remaining 10 seats in the state had taken place in the first two phases on April 19 and 26. In Guwahati, which has been experiencing light to heavy rain since Sunday, voters were seen standing in queues outside polling stations before the start of polling at 7 am.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Pralhad Joshi urges voters to cast their vote
“I appeal to all the voters of Karnataka and the country to cast their vote. Your one vote can change the nation for good,” says Union Minister and BJP candidate from Karnataka’s Dharwad Lok Sabha seat Pralhad Joshi
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voting for third phase begins across 93 seats
Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins. Polling being held in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) today. 17.24 crore voters are casting their votes today
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party's candidate from UP's Budaun Aditya Yadav on voting percentage
"In this phase (third phase), I think the voting percentage will be between 55-60 per cent. As far as Budaun is concerned, we have witnessed a kind of excitement among the people in the last three-four days," says Samajwadi Party's candidate from UP's Budaun Lok Sabha seat Aditya Yadav
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah urges voters to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building
Union home minister Amit Shah urged the voters to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building.
“In the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election, I appeal to all the voters who are going to cast their votes today to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building. Once again, vote for a corruption-free, caste-free, and dynasticism-free system. Elect a government that has experience in public welfare and a blueprint for a developed India. Your vote will lay the foundation of good fortune for not only you but also for the entire nation for decades to come,” he said in a post on X.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: A special polling station has been set up in Burudmal village in Baramati
A special polling station has been set up in Burudmal village of Maharashtra’s Baramati constituency after 75 years of independence. Burudmal has the smallest voter population with just 41 voters.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges the voters to actively participate in the democratic process.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the voters of constituencies voting in the third phase to actively participate in the democratic process.
“Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant,” he said in a post on X.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: What's open, what's closed on May 7
Schools, colleges and banks will remain closed on May 7 in the parliamentary constituencies voting in the third phase. Liquor shops will also be shut in the areas going to polls on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Google Doodle celebrates 3rd phase of polling with voting symbol
On Tuesday, Google launched a Doodle on its homepage, replacing its iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink - a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of Indian elections. By clicking on the Doodle, users are directed to the search results related to the latest updates on the elections in India.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Stage set for 3rd phase of polling in Assam; 47 candidates in fray for 4 seats
The stage is set for voting to four Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Tuesday during the third phase of polling. Four seats, Barpeta, Guwahati, Dhubri and Kokrajhar (ST), will go to polls on the final phase for the state. Polling in the 10 other seats in Assam took place in the first two phases on April 19 and 26. Over 8.14 million voters, 4.1 million male, 4.04 million female and 111 third gender, will decide the fates of 47 candidates, 41 men and 6 women, in fray in the four seats, Assam chief electoral officer Anurag Goel informed on Monday. Kokrajhar with 1.4 million has the least number of voters among the four seats while Dhubri with more than 2.6 million has the highest.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: BJP's Giriraj Singh faces off a united Opposition
The Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, once a stronghold of the Congress where the Communist Party of India (CPI) also held sizeable influence — the Left party has won the seat once, in 1967 — is once again in the spotlight, set as it is for a battle between the BJP heavyweight, sitting MP and union minister Giriraj Singh, and the CPI, which sees a fighting chance this time to reclaim the seat with the support of Congress, RJD and other Left parties. BJP won the seat for the first time in 2014 parliamentary elections when Bhola Singh was elected. After his death, an initially reluctant Giriraj Singh, who was elected from his native place Nawada in 2014, recorded one of the biggest victories in the 2019 polls against CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar, who was then at the peak of his popularity as the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union and enjoyed the backing of actors, academicians, social activists and others labelled as the liberals. Despite all the hype over the seat largely due to Kanhaiya’s presence, Giriraj defeated him by a margin of over 422,000 votes. Though the RJD also fought independently in 2019, its candidate Tanveer Hassan finished third with 198,000 votes. The total votes polled by Kanhaiya and Hassan wasn’t even close to Giriraj’s score. After the defeat, Kanhaiya joined the Congress and has been fielded this time from North-east Delhi seat.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Visuals from Nishan Higher Secondary School where PM Modi will cast his vote today
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: How cohesive are NDA, INDIA blocs in third phase of Lok Sabha
When voting closes on Tuesday, more than half of India’s 543 Lok Sabha seats – 282 to be exact – would have gone to the polls, marking a crucial turn in the six-week-long general elections that began last month. At stake will be all 26 seats in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold of Gujarat, as well as 14 seats in the Congress-ruled Karnataka and 11 in Maharashtra, where splintering regional forces have rendered the elections unpredictable. Read more
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: 14 seats in Karnataka set to go for polls today
Fourteen Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka are set to go for polls during the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections scheduled today. With this, polling will be wrapped up at all 28 Parliament seats of the southern state. The constituencies in south Karnataka, including Bengaluru, went for polls during the second phase on April 26. Read more
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Preparations underway at 93 constituencies
Preparations are underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in 93 seats across 11 states and UT's.