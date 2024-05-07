Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bareilly, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Voting commenced at 7am on Tuesday for the third phase of the 2024 Indian elections, covering 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. Notable candidates in this phase include Union home minister Amit Shah, contesting for a second term from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, Madhya Pradesh), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar, Gujarat), and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka)....Read More

Follow- Elections 2024: Read Elections 2024 News and Lok Sabha Election Updates

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Elections: Key points

• In the third phase of elections, prominent candidates include Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking re-election from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi contesting from various constituencies.

• This phase holds key implications for the political landscape, particularly in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, with high-profile candidates and familial legacies at stake.

• Maharashtra's Baramati, considered a stronghold of the 'Pawar family', witnesses a significant contest between NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

• The late Mulayam Singh Yadav's family is also prominent in this phase, with three members contesting. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, Akshay Yadav and Aditya Yadav are vying for seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Follow Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 Live Updates

Which states going for polls in Lok Sabha elections third phase?

Overall, as many as 1351 candidates are in the fray from these 93 constituencies, with 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, eligible to vote.

The states and union territories where the elections will be held in this phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

In the second leg, voting for which was conducted on April 26, 88 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories went to polls.

Lok Sabha election schedule

Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)

Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)

Phase 3: May 7 (polling today)

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting (for all 543 seats): June 4