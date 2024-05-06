Fourteen Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka set to go for polls tomorrow. Key fights and contenders list

Fourteen Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka are set to go for polls during the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections scheduled on May 7. With this, polling will be wrapped up at all 28 Parliament seats of the southern state. The constituencies in south Karnataka, including Bengaluru, went for polls during the second phase on April 26. Fourteen Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka set to go for polls tomorrow

What are the constituencies in Karnataka that are going to the polls tomorrow?

Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga are the fourteen constituencies where elections are scheduled tomorrow.

Key fights in Karnataka

Both the BJP and the Congress party have been intensely campaigning across the northern parts of Karnataka. Leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi too toured in this part of the state as it is crucial to bag seats from the southern state. While the BJP is going to the polls with PM Modi as their face, the Congress is banking on the five guarantees of its state government.

Shivamogga

Shivamogga, the home district of many tall leaders will be seeing a fierce fight as sons of two former chief ministers are contesting from this constituency. BJP’s tall leader BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra who is already a sitting MP will be taking on Geetha Shivarajkumar who is the daughter of another former chief minister late S Bangarappa. Geetha Shivarajkumar is also wife of Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar.

Interestingly, former BJP minister Eshwarappa rebelled against the party for not giving a seat to his son and he is contesting as an independent candidate from Shivamogga. Though the state unit of the BJP tried to convince Eshwarappa to withdraw his nomination, the senior leader did not step back.

Haveri

BJP roped in Karnataka’s former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to contest from Haveri seat. He will be taking on the Congress candidate Anandaswamy Gaddadevaramath who is the son of former MLA GS Gaddadevarmath.

Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi or Gulbarga is the home constituency of Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who had lost an election from there in 2019 general polls. This time Congress has fielded Radhakrishna Doddamani, the son-in-law of Mallikrajun Kharge to take on BJP’s Umesh Jadhav, the sitting MP from this region. The Congress has taken this seat prestigiously as it is a home turf of their national president.

Dharwad

BJP once again fielded union minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad and he will be taking on Congress youth leader Vinod Asooti who is a first time contender.