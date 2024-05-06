Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: 'India's prestige has increased globally,' says PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns ahead of the voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, a Samajwadi Party stronghold, followed by a roadshow in temple town of Ayodhya....Read More
He later arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night for the election campaign. He addressed two public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur on Monday.
A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7.
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)
Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)
Phase 3- May 7
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'YSR Congress Party mantra is corruption, corruption & corruption,' says PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: While addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle, PM Modi took a dig at YSR Congress Party.
"NDA government in the centre is working for the welfare of the youth...If the central government can do so much work in Andhra Pradesh, then why can't YSRCP? BJP's mantra is development, development & development and YSRCP mantra is corruption, corruption & corruption," said PM Modi.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'India's prestige has increased in the whole world,' says PM Modi
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: While addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Now India's prestige has increased in the whole world. This glory is a matter of pride for all Indians. A large number of non resident Indians from Andhra Pradesh live abroad. Now their respect has increased there."
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Congress reduced 5% reservation of backward communities and gave it to Muslims in Karnataka,' says Amit Shah
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur, Union Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah hit out at the Congress party over Muslim reservation in Karnataka.
"Congress put obstacles in the reservation of backward class people. In Karnataka, they formed govt and overnight, without conducting a backward class survey, Muslim community was included in backward community and they were given 5% reservation. Congress reduced the 5% reservation of backward communities and gave it to Muslims...when BJP forms govt in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, we will end this reservation of Muslims," said Shah as quoted by news agency ANI.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'RJD, Congress leaders didn't attend Ram Temple consecration due to vote bank politics,' says Amit Shah
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: Union Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has taken a jibe against the Congress party and the RJD.
"RJD, Congress leaders did not attend consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram temple because of vote bank politics," said Amit Shah in Bihar
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: National Conference's entire Kargil unit resigns
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: The National Conference has received a major setback in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit has resigned over choice of candidate for the Lok Sabha polls.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds poll rally in Durgapur
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is addressing a public gathering in Durgapur.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Due to appeasement, Congress boycotted Ayodhya Ram temple consecration,' says PM Modi
While addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, PM Narendra Modi said that the Congress party boycotted Ayodhya Ram temple consecration due to appeasement.
'Due to appeasement, Congress boycotted Ayodhya Ram temple consecration,' said PM Modi.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'People seek answers from Congress 'Shezada' on black money,' PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: While addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, PM Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said, "People seek answers from Congress 'Shezada' on black money".
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Zero development, 100 per cent corruption under YSR Congress rule in Andhra Pradesh,' says PM Modi
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: While addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, PM Narendra Modi said, " There has been zero development, 100 per cent corruption under YSR Congress rule in Andhra Pradesh".
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'People of Andhra Pradesh have completely rejected YSR Congress,' says PM Modi
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: While addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, PM Modi said "People of Andhra Pradesh have completely rejected YSR Congress as well. YSR Congress had 5-year opportunity (in Andhra Pradesh) but they wasted these 5 years".
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'BJP's candidate from Mandi is visionless,' says Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh has taken a dig over BJP's candidate from the constituency. Kangana Ranaut is BJP's candidate from Mandi.
"We have kept forth our vision for Mandi Lok Sabha seat infront of everyone...Our vision is set, we know what work we have done and the work that we have to do in the future. But, the BJP's candidate from Mandi is visionless and does not have any political understanding...She is asking for votes in the name of PM Modi. Ask her what her priorities are for the area, she will know them only when is has an understanding of that area...This does not work in Himachal Pradesh...," said Vikramaditya Singh.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Modi withholding money of Bengal's poor,' claims Mamata Banerjee
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is withholding money of Bengal's poor.
"Modi spending crores on advertisements in print and digital media but withholding money of Bengal's poor," said Mamata Banerjee in Birbhum.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'BJP's promises are false,' says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: Samajwadi Party chief & candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, Akhilesh Yadav has said that BJP's promises are false.
"Those who are doing negative politics will be defeated, the people of Kannauj are going to vote for development, progress and prosperity...BJP can do anything for politics. Their promises are false...," said Yadav.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'We want a minimum pay of ₹400 for labourers,' says Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: After filing his nomination from northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said, "We want jobs for the youth of northeast Delhi, we want relief from GST imposed on shopkeepers, we want a minimum pay of ₹400 for labourers. We want peace, justice, and growth,"
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Support for Narendra Modi is declining day by day,' says MDMK General Secretary Vaiko
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has claimed that the support for Narendra Modi is declining day by day.
"Ensuing assembly election is a long way. But in this election, we are confident the INDIA alliance will win 40 out of 40. DMK forces will become so powerful that the Narendra Modi group, those goons cannot approach us... Within a month, things have changed. There is more support for the INDIA alliance and support for Narendra Modi is declining day by day...," said MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Mamata Banerjee allows infiltration in West Bengal,' says Amit Shah
Addressing a poll rally in Durgapur, Amit Shah claimed that the state's CM Mamata Banerjee allowed infiltration in West Bengal for vote bank politics.
'CM Mamata Banerjee allows infiltration in West Bengal for vote bank politics,' said Amit Shah.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Mamata Banerjee has opened a new industry of crime in Durgapur,' says Amit Shah
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: Addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman, Union Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee.
"Didi has been campaigning for 15 days to defeat BJP in Durgapur. It is my challenge that she can stay here for 5 years but cannot win Durgapur. Didi has opened a new industry of crime in the industrial town of Durgapur. INDI Alliance has done a corruption of Rs. 12 lakh crores... From the houses of didi's ministers, cash worth Rs. 50 crores were recovered. In Jharkhand, from the house of a Congress MP, ₹350 crores of cash was recovered. Just last night, in Jharkhand, ₹30 crores was recovered from the house of a minister... PM Modi has been a CM and a PM for the last 23 years. and here is not a single allegation of even 25 paise on him...," said Shah as quoted by news agency ANI.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar files nomination papers in Karnal
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: BJP Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar has filed nomination papers in Karnal
RLD on Farooq Abdullah's statement
On JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah's statement, National General Secretary of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Malook Nagar says, "I am ashamed that such statements are given by people living in the country. When he (Farooq Abdullah) and his son (Omar Abdullah) gave interviews when Article 370 was still implemented, they sounded like Pakistanis... They should be ashamed... Such people have no right to live in the country..."
'Pehli Naukri Pakki' scheme will ensure job for one year to unemployed youth: Rahul Gandhi
'Pehli Naukri Pakki' scheme will ensure job for one year to unemployed youth in country: Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh
BJP attacks INDIA bloc leader Farooq Abdullah over his ‘Pakistan’ remark
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday attacked the Congress and INDIA bloc leader Farooq Abdullah over his “Pakistan has atom bombs” remarks and accused INDI Alliance of being influenced by Pakistan. “I am talking about one of the very astounding statement of Indian politics. A few of the reckless leaders from Pakistan used to say that they had the atom bomb. Today, INDIA bloc leader Farooq Abdullah has said that Pakistan has an Atom Bomb,” BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said. Trived condemned the statement and said, “Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that BJP and Modi should go. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar gave moral cover fire to Pakistan for 26/11. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's statement on Poonch tries to hide Pakistan's misdeeds. Shashi Tharoor wrote an article in a Bangladeshi daily. He writes that Modi has to go and he refers to Kashmir as Indian Administered Kashmir. This is Pakistan's language.”
Shashi Tharoor on Wadettiwar's remarks about the killing of former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare
On statement of Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar about the killing of former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "...It seems to me that this allegation should have been seriously investigated. And it is not too late. Because on such an important matter, the nation has every right to know what really happened..."
He further said, "The matter is extremely serious. Our concern is that when the LoP points to something which is an allegation that has been in the public domain for some time and which featured in a book by the former IG of police, Mushrif, who said that the bullets found in Karkare's body could not have been fired by the Ajmal Kasab and that it could have been fired by a police revolver, it seems to me that this allegation should have been seriously investigated. And it is not too late. Because on such an important matter, the nation has every right to know what really happened...We are not saying that the allegation is definitely true. We are saying it should be investigated."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cast his vote in Ahmedabad tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School - designated as a polling booth - tomorrow in Ahmedabad the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
Today, mountains of currency notes are being found in Jharkhand: PM Modi
At a public gathering in Nabarangpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today, mountains of currency notes are being found in the neighbouring state Jharkhand. People are saying he did the theft and money is being taken by Modi. Now tell me, if I stop their theft, stop their earning, stop their loot, will they abuse Modi or not? But should I do this work or not?..."
Manohar Lal Khattar files nomination from Karnal LS seat
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat in the state. Khattar was accompanied by incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also filed his nomination papers for Karnal assembly bypolls.
BJP will not get more than 150 seats in Lok Sabha polls, claims Rahul Gandhi
BJP will not get more than 150 seats in Lok Sabha polls, claims Rahul Gandhi at rally in Jobat, Madhya Pradesh.
"DNA of Samajwadi Party...," Brajesh Pathak after SP workers allegedly disrespected Maharana Pratap's statue
Expressing his dismay over the Mainpuri incident in which Samajwadi Party workers allegedly disrespected Maharana Pratap statue, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the Samajwadi Party has always insulted great men, adding that this type of anarchy is in the "DNA of SP." "What happened in Mainpuri is condemnable. Samajwadi Party has always insulted great men...This type of anarchy is in the DNA of SP. Whenever they have been in power, they have thrown Uttar Pradesh into the fire of riots. Today the people of Uttar Pradesh are living here with peace," UP CM Pathak told ANI. Earlier on Sunday, police registered an FIR against 100 Samajwadi Party workers for allegedly damaging the statue of Maharana Pratap in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.
Paddy will be purchased at ₹3,100 per quintal on the very second day of formation of the BJP government: Modi
At a public gathering in Nabarangpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "The distance from Nabarangpur to Chhattisgarh is 50-60 kilometres. There, the BJP government purchases paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal. Whereas here in Odisha, it is purchased at only ₹2,100. Odisha BJP has announced that paddy will be purchased at ₹3,100 per quintal on the very second day of formation of the BJP government..."
Uttarakhand CM Dhami gave the mantra of nationalism and service to Mother India to the youth of Telangana
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was given a grand welcome on reaching the 'Yuva Sammelan' organized in favour of BJP candidate G. Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad, Telangana. CM Dhami gave the mantra of nationalism and service to Mother India to the youth of Telangana.
Voters in absolute terms increased in first two phases, SBI Research terms low turnout debate as myth
In the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, 8.7 lakh additional voters have voted with an increase of 0.4 per cent over the first two phases of 2019. Women voters have outstripped men in incremental numbers, according to an analysis by SBI Research. In a report titled 'WHITE NOISE: A J-SHAPED voting on the anvil' published on Monday, SBI Research asserted that the debates propagated around supposedly low voter turnout in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was a myth. While the voter turnout ratio is showing a declining trend in 2024 as compared to 2019 in percentage terms, in terms of absolute voters there is a significant increase over already the high base in 2019, the report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India, said.
Radhika Khera on her resignation from the Congress party
On her resignation from the Congress party, Radhika Khera says "The first thing I did was that I called Sachin Pilot but he did not speak to me, his PA told me that Sachin Pilot was busy. His PA had a conversation with someone there and then he told me not to speak anything about the incident, not to open my mouth. After this, I called Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh but none of them responded...Later Bhupesh Baghel called me back and I told him that I wanted to leave politics but he asked me to leave Chhattisgarh and then I understood how all of this was just a conspiracy..."
My priority is to provide houses to the women: Maneka Gandhi
BJP MP and party's candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency Maneka Gandhi says "My priority is to provide houses to the women in my constituency. Last time, 1,30,000 houses were provided but I would want to increase the number. I also have to work for the construction of roads...I will work according to the demands of the people..."
A Congress delegation met CP Sanjay Arora at Delhi Police Headquarters
A Congress delegation met CP Sanjay Arora at Delhi Police Headquarters. Here's what DPCC Chief Devendra Yadav said. "The spark of separatism has been ignited. Edited videos, fake videos have been shared on social media through some special handles. We had gone to police station. We had shared the links of posts. The posts can be called hate speeches. These handles are being followed my many leaders. When there was no action, we met the CP. He has assured action on this. We have brought to the notice different posts."
Sanjay Raut on Wadettiwar's statements about the killing of Hemant Karkare
On the reported statement of Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar about the killing of Hemant Karkare, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says "Hemant Karkare died fighting for the country when terrorists entered Mumbai. He was the ATS chief at that time. Vijay Wadettiwar did not say this for the first time. There was a struggle going on between RSS and Hemant Karkare. ATS had arrested two people, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Colonel Purohit, in connection with terrorist activities. Both were connected to RSS. I think this is the reason why this theory came up..."
Kanhaiya Kumar files his nomination
Congress candidate from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Kanhaiya Kumar files his nomination. AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai also with him.
I always heard that Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu, says Radhika Khera
On her resignation from the Congress party, Radhika Khera says "I always heard that Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu but I never believed it. Mahatma Gandhi used to start every meeting with 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. I got exposed to the reality when I went to Ram temple with my grandmother and after returning from there, I put a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag on the door of my house and after that Congress party started hating me. Whenever I posted photos or videos, I was scolded and asked why did I visit Ayodhya when elections were under process..."
Kanhaiya Kumar performs hawan ahead filing his nomination
Delhi: Congress candidate from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Kanhaiya Kumar performed hawan and took part in Sarvdharm prayers, ahead of his filing his nomination.
Academics write against Rahul Gandhi in an open letter over selection process of University heads
A group of Vice Chancellors and academic leaders from across the country on Monday, wrote an open letter opposing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the selection process of University heads. The letter addressed and refuted the baseless allegations being circulated and is signed by 181 signatories. The letter said, “It has come to our notice from tweet and open sources of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that appointment of Vice Chancellors is made solely based on affiliation with some organization rather than on the basis of merit and qualification thereby questioning the merit of the process through which the Vice Chancellors are appointed.”
June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government, says PM Modi
Addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi says, "June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government... On June 4, BJP's CM face will be announced. On June 10, the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM will take place, in Bhubaneswar. Today, I am here to invite all of you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM..."
Odisha is rich but its people are poor, says PM Modi
Addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi says, "For 50 years and then for 25 years, the BJD government ruled Odisha... Odisha has water, agricultural land, mineral ores, a long sea coast, history and heritage, there is everything in Odisha. Then why is it so that Odisha is rich but its people are poor... The reason behind this sin is the loot of the Congress and BJD leaders. Small leaders of BJD have also become owners of big bungalows..."
BJP leader Rohan Gupta on Wadettiwar's statement about the killing of former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare
On statement of Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar about the killing of former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, BJP leader Rohan Gupta says, "While opposing the government, they start opposing the country. They don't understand this. It is election time, but don't bring such electoral issues that would benefit your enemies. How can someone give clean chit to Pakistan? Pakistan has always been responsible for attacks in the country - be it 26/11 or Pulwama. I don't think your politics should stoop to this level that you start giving clean chits for vote bank politics. I strongly opine that Congress should give a strong message by taking action against that leader over this statement..."
One minor killed, two injured in an explosion in West Bengal's Hooghly district
One minor killed, two injured in an explosion in West Bengal's Hooghly district. They were playing with a crude bomb which they mistook as a ball. The incident took place at Pandua where TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address an election rally today.
In Odisha, two 'Yagya' are happening together, says PM Modi
Addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi says, "In Odisha, two 'Yagya' are happening together. One is for making a strong government in India and the other is to form a strong state government in Odisha led by BJP. Your enthusiasm shows that the double-engine government is going to form in Odisha for the first time..."
BSP replaces Jaunpur LS candidate Shrikala on last day of nomination, now relied on its sitting MP Shyam Singh Yadav
In a dramatic turn of events, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday changed its candidate from Jaunpur Lok Sabha on the last day of nomination for the sixth phase nearly 20 days after declaring tainted politician and former MP Dhananjay Singh's wife Shrikala Dhananjay Singh, earlier known as Shrikala Reddy, as its candidate on April 16. Notably, Monday is the last date of nominations for the sixth phase of polling to be held on May 25. Polling in Jaunpur is also scheduled in the sixth phase. The BSP has again relied on its sitting MP from Jaunpur, Shyam Singh Yadav and made him the candidate now. Shyam Singh Yadav is said to be filing his nomination from Jaunpur as a BSP candidate today itself.
From RSS bashing to hailing, Digvijaya changes strategy to gain advantage over rivals on home turf
Call it a political compulsion or something else, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh seems to be offering an olive branch to RSS by praising the organization just ahead of polls in Rajgarh parliamentary constituency. "Though I am a critic of RSS ideology, I admire the organisation’s commitment. Reason being RSS was formed in 1925 and their agenda has not changed till now in the past one century or so," said Singh, while criticising the BJP in an interview with a local TV news channel a couple of days back. Reading between the lines the BJP was quick to react.
"Ye shaheed Modi ji ki wajah se huye," RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav stirs controversy on Poonch attack
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him the reason behind the martyrdom of the soldier in the terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force vehicle in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch on May 4. Speaking with the reporters, Tej Pratap Yadav also launched an attack on the opposition and said, "...They have just made people fight each other, caused Hindu-Muslim differences." He added further, "Shaheed kinke wajah se huye? Modi ji ki wajah se huye. Pehle kahan koi shaheed hota tha? (Who caused the martyrdom? It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Were there any martyrs before?" A day before, former Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi also attacked the BJP and alleged that the Poonch terror attack was "pre-planned" and said such "stuntbaazi" was done to make the BJP win the elections.
"Lost his mind": BJP's Ajay Alok criticizes Charanjit Channi's "stuntbaazi" remark on Poonch terror attack
BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Monday criticised former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee Member, Charanjit Singh Channi, for his alleged remarks on the recent terror attack incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and said that the latter has "lost his mind." Ajay Alok targeted the Congress party for the CWC member's remarks calling it their "culture." "Charanjit Singh Channi has lost his mind. Does it suit a former Chief Minister to make such disgusting statements? Only the Congress party can do such petty politics over the jawans of the country. It is their culture," Ajay Alok said while speaking to ANI on Monday. An Indian Air Force was killed and four others injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 5) evening.
Congress, SP want to give portion of reservation meant for SC, ST, OBC to Muslims: UP CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked INDIA bloc partners - Congress and Samajwadi Party, alleging that they want to give a portion of the reservation meant for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes to Muslims. "They have mentioned some things in their manifesto. They said that if the government came to power, then a part of the reservation given to the backward castes would be given to the Muslims. Will India accept it? Will India accept this if we cut off a portion of the reservation given to Scheduled Castes and Tribes and give it to Muslims?" Adityanath said while addressing an election rally here in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Rawat from Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency.
"People are very excited...": BJP's Odisha chief on PM Modi's visit to state
Exuding confidence in the BJP and its allies winning more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Odisha BJP State President Manmohan Samal said that people are excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. "People are very excited about the arrival of PM Modi here...Tomorrow (6th May), PM Modi will hold public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur. We will get positive results in the elections, winning more than 400 seats," Samal told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night for the election campaign. He will hold public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur on Monday.