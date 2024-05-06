Arvind Kejriwal's troubles mount as Delhi LG recommends NIA probe over complaint alleging 'Khalistan funding' for AAP

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly accepting political funding from banned pro-Khalistan terror outfit, 'Sikhs for Justice'. Arvind Kejriwal at the Rouse Avenue Court. AAP on Monday said V K Saxena's recommendation of an NIA probe against Kejriwal was yet another conspiracy against the Delhi chief minister at the behest of the BJP.(PTI file photo)

Saxena took the action on the basis of a complaint that Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had received $16 million from the pro-Khalistan group to facilitate the release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and espousing pro-Khalistani sentiments.

The principal secretary to the lieutenant governor wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs that the complainant has referred to a video, "purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, (Khalistani terrorist and founder of banned organization Sikhs For Justice), wherein he has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal has received a staggering amount of $16 million in funding from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022".

The officer's letter mentions a “clandestine meeting” between Arvind Kejriwal and “pro-Khalistani Sikhs at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York”, in 2014. It accused Arvind Kejriwal of purportedly promising to facilitate the release of Bhullar, in lieu of funding from Khalistani outfits to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bhullar is the convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case.

Per the letter, AAP worker Munish Kumar Raizada shared a picture of Arvind Kejriwal meeting with Sikh leaders at Richmond Hill Gurudwara.

The officer further claimed that Kejriwal held a closed door meeting with pro-Khalistan Sikh leaders.

"It has also been mentioned in the (complainant's) letter that Sh Kejriwal wrote to former President Sh Pranab Mukherjee seeking clemency for Bhullar. In this context a copy of a letter by Sh Arvind Kejriwal, addressed to one Sh. Iqbal Singh is enclosed. The letter dated 27.01.2014 mentions that 'Our government is sympathetic to the issue and would take all necessary steps to ensure full justice. It further mentions that Delhi Government has already recommended to the President the release of Prof. Bhullar and would be working on other issues including formation of SIT etc. The same was widely reported in the media. As per news reports of that time, Iqbal Singh was sitting on a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding a written assurance for release of Bhullar. He ended the fast after receiving the letter from Sh. Kejriwal," it said.

The officer further wrote that LG Saxena has recommended for the matter to be investigated by the anti-terror agency.

Conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal, says AAP

AAP said V K Saxena's recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet another conspiracy against the Delhi chief minister at the behest of the BJP.

"This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, according to a PTI report.