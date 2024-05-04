Jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita among 40 star campaigners for AAP in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been included in the list.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Delhi Mayor, Shelly Oberoi are also included in the list.

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, Swati Maliwal, and Amanatullah Khan are also included in the list.

Notably, on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party held a meeting under the banner of the INDIA bloc to discuss their campaign strategy for contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together

Under the banner of INDIA bloc, Aam Aadmi Party's organizational general secretary Sandeep Pathak has appointed one leader at the state level and one leader each at the level of Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi for the upcoming election campaign in coordination with the Congress party.

According to the seat-sharing agreement under the INDIA bloc, the Congress is fighting on three seats in Delhi while the AAP is contesting on four seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The responsibility of coordination at the state level has been given to Durgesh Pathak, MLA and MCD in charge of the party and Political Affairs Committee member," the party said.

"At the level of Lok Sabha constituencies, Rajesh Gupta will be the coordinator for New Delhi, Naresh Balyan for West Delhi, Dinesh Mohania for South Delhi, Pawan Sharma for Chandni Chowk, Mukesh Ahlawat for North West, Sanjeev Jha for North East and Dilip Pandey for East Delhi," it added.

The elections to the seven seats of Delhi will be held on May 25 and the results of all Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.