Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A look into Bengaluru's voter turnout over the years

Bengaluru is voting today in the second phase of general elections and voters are already lined up at polling booths in all four Lok Sabha seats in the tech capital. Eminent people like Sudha Murthy, NR Narayana Murthy and Rahul Dravid have a standard message after casting their vote: "Show up in large numbers and increase the voter turnout in Bengaluru.” Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A look into Bengaluru's past voting turnout

How Bengaluru voted in the past?

Bengaluru, just like the majority of Indian cities, is known for less voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections compared to the other rural areas in the state. In 2019, three Bengaluru Lok Sabha seats out of four recorded less than 60% of voter turnout. The voting percentage in Bengaluru South stood at 53.47% in 2019, whereas Bengaluru North and Central recorded 54.66% and 54.28% of voter turnout, respectively. In the 2023 assembly elections, Bengaluru recorded a 52% turnout on average, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The turnout was much lower than the final polling percentage recorded in the city in 2018 (57%) and 2013 (62%). The state government and the Election Commission also declared a paid holiday for all employees on polling day. They also conducted several awareness drives through walkathons, street plays, and campaigns and even roped in ambassadors to make voters step out and vote.

Meanwhile, many businesses also offer attractive discounts and offers for people who vote on the polling day. Mr. Philly’s burger outlet is offering a 30 per cent discount to the first 100 customers who present their inked finger on election day. Wonderla Holidays is also extending a 15 per cent discount on tickets to voters, while Deck of Brews is treating the first 50 guests with a free beer the day after polling.

Many restaurants have also announced free dosas for those who show their inked fingers as proof of casting the vote.