Lok Sabha Election 2024: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, author Sudha Murthy cast their votes in Bengaluru

Friday saw Infosys founder Narayana Murthy exercising his voting rights at the BES polling station in Bengaluru, actively participating in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The state of Karnataka is currently engaged in the second phase of voting, with 14 Lok Sabha seats up for contention. Bengaluru Election 2024: Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy in Bengaluru on Friday.(ANI)

Narayana Murthy spoke to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday shortly after casting his vote, and said, “Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to chose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power.”

Joining the democratic process in Bengaluru, Narayana Murthy's wife, and author Sudha Murthy also cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I want to tell everyone - don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote," Sudha Murthy told reporters on Friday.

Karnataka is voting for 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, and is set to vote for the remaining 14 on May 7. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on May 7.

Some of the key constituencies voting today in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore. Voting today will also seal the fate of several notable figures including BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress strongman DK Suresh.

(With inputs from ANI)