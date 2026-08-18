Breece Hall injury update: What happened to Jets RB and when will he return?
Breece Hall, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign and remains the Jets’ leading running back, appeared to hurt himself late in practice.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a groin strain during Monday’s practice and is expected to undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.
What happened to Breece Hall?
Jets coach Aaron Glenn sounded somewhat encouraged about Hall’s condition following the session, though he said the team would wait for the medical evaluation.
“I don’t think it was a big deal,” Glenn said, “but I want to make sure I get the evaluation on that.”
Hall, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign and remains the Jets’ leading running back, appeared to hurt himself late in practice.
After catching a pass, he suddenly slowed down and went down on the rain-soaked field. He eventually got back up and made his way carefully to the sideline, where trainers examined the upper portion of his right thigh and abdominal area.
When will he return?
The Jets are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. If further tests confirm Glenn’s initial optimism, Hall could potentially see action.
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However, the team is unlikely to take unnecessary chances with its star running back during the preseason, particularly with the regular season beginning next month. If there is any concern over aggravating the injury, New York could opt to keep Hall sidelined as a precaution.
Jets’ backfield face depth concerns
A prolonged absence would leave the Jets with fewer options in the backfield. Isaiah Davis, a fifth-round selection in 2024, is already dealing with what Glenn has described as a minor knee injury.
Allen, Kene Nwangwu and undrafted rookies Sam Scott and Chip Trayanum are the other running backs currently on the roster.
Hall’s value to Jets offense
Hall remains a crucial part of New York’s offensive plans. The Jets rewarded him with a three-year extension in the offseason worth up to $45.75 million.
Before that deal, the team had placed the franchise tag on Hall, with his $15.25 million annual salary making him the NFL’s third-highest-paid running back at the time.
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The 25-year-old rushed for a career-best 1,065 yards last season despite missing the finale because of a knee issue. His performance made him the first Jets player since Chris Ivory in 2015 to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season.
With inputs from AP report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More