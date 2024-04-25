Lok Sabha election 2024 Bengaluru: What's closed, what's open in the city tomorrow

The southern state of Karnataka is set to go into voting on Friday for as many as 14 seats as part of Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election. In this light, several institutions, offices and services are set to be closed. Let's check what to expect tomorrow in the city of Bengaluru. Karnataka residents will vote for 14 seats on April 26, and for another remaining 14 seats on May 7. (AFP Photo)

What is closed in Bengaluru tomorrow?

Closures are anticipated in various segments, adhering to the customary practice during elections. This includes schools, colleges, and similar educational institutions in Bengaluru, alongside non-essential government services.

Corporate offices are mandated to grant leave to their employees, ensuring their participation in the voting process as per legal obligations.

The Karnataka High Court has also declared a general holiday for its Benches on April 26 and May 7 - the voting days in Karnataka, the Deccan Herald reported. Banks will also observe a holiday and follow suit in closure.

Bengaluru is also set to see three dry days as officials have temporarily suspended all liquor sales in the city in view of voting. The liquor sale ban has come into effect from 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24, and will be lifted only after midnight on April 26, according to a directive from the Bengaluru city police department.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC is also being enforced in the city, starting from 6 pm on April 24 until midnight on April 26. The order stipulates the prohibition of gatherings exceeding five individuals, rallies, public meetings, possession of lethal weapons and explosives, display and burning of effigies, delivery of provocative speeches, and public chanting of political slogans.

What is open in Bengaluru tomorrow?

All essential services including public transport such as the BMTC, BMRCL, and hospitals will continue to function uninterrupted. Commercial establishments are expected to operate, albeit with delayed commencement to facilitate their eligible employees' early voting on election day.