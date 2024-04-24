 Bengaluru Police suspends liquor sale for 3 days starting today. Check details, timings: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru Police suspends liquor sale for 3 days starting today. Check details, timings: Report

ByYamini C S
Apr 24, 2024 09:44 AM IST

City police directive suspends liquor sales in Bengaluru for Lok Sabha elections, dry days announced.

Bengaluru is set to see three dry days as officials have temporarily suspended all liquor sales in the city in view of voting for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 26.

The liquor sale ban will be effective starting 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24, until midnight on April 26. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)(HT_PRINT)
Timings for the liquor sales ban

All liquor outlets will be closed from 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24, until midnight on April 26, according to a directive from the Bengaluru city police department, the Deccan Herald reported.

One more liquor ban from June 3 for counting

Following the polling, liquor sales will also be suspended from 12 am on June 3 to 12 am on June 4 due to the vote counting process. Establishments including shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and taverns will be barred from selling alcoholic beverages during this time.

The order specifies that restaurants and hotels will only be permitted to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages, the report added.

“I, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bangalore City District, Bangalore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 135(c) of the Karnataka Excise Statutes (General Clauses) Rules, 1967 Rule-10(b) of the Government and Representation of the People Act, 1951 from Date of Poll: 24-04-2024 5.00 PM to Date: 26-04-2024 12.00 midnight and counting date: 03-06-2024 12.00 midnight to 12.00 midnight on 04-06-2024 throughout Bangalore City District (except Police Commissionerate Area) implement and order to ban all types of liquor production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. and declared as ‘Dry Days,’" The order issued by Bengaluru city police commissioner, B Dayananda, stated.

Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru ahead of voting

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced from 6 pm on April 24 until midnight on April 26 within the Bengaluru city commissionerate limits, the publication stated.

The order stipulates the prohibition of gatherings exceeding five individuals, rallies, public meetings, possession of lethal weapons and explosives, display and burning of effigies, delivery of provocative speeches, and public chanting of political slogans.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru Police suspends liquor sale for 3 days starting today. Check details, timings: Report
