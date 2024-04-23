Dingaleshwar seer withdraws his candidacy against Pralhad Joshi

Lingayat seer Pakira Dingaleshwar, who had announced that he would contest against Union minister Pralhad Joshi from the Hubballi-Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, withdrew his candidacy on Monday. Citing a desire to maintain unity among devotees and in deference to the wishes of a respected Lingayat politician, the seer announced his decision to withdraw from contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency (HT)

On April 8, the pontiff of Bhavaikyata Mutt in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district had announced his decision to contest against the union minister alleging he was working against the interest of the Lingayat community.

He said: “To avoid a split among the devotees and to respect the request of one of the Lingayat politicians whom I respect much have taken back my candidacy. On my behalf, Sachin Patil who had signed as a proposer took back my candidacy.”

He announced his decision after receiving requests from the politicians from the Lingayat community and reports of disappointment among some devotees upon learning of his candidacy.

Acknowledging the dismay among a section of the mutt’s devotees, he said that his commitment to respecting their sentiments. “The decision to withdraw my candidacy stems from a sincere desire to honour the emotions of our devotees,” he said.

Despite his withdrawal, the seer did not mince words about his disapproval of Joshi’s actions. “As a seer, I must rise above personal grievances, but there are limits to tolerance. I will continue to denounce any injustices or selfish acts perpetrated by Joshi,” he asserted.

The Dingaleshwar seer’s sudden change in decision came after his earlier assertion that his decision was final, prompting devotees to express concerns during a recent meeting. They had reportedly presented him with an ultimatum, asking him to choose between his role in the mutt or a foray into politics, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dingaleshwar had announced his candidacy with the support of over 200 mathadishas, to challenge Joshi as an independent candidate. Despite overtures from the Congress, he clarified that his opposition was directed towards Joshi rather than Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing grievances over the political careers of numerous Lingayat youths allegedly hampered by Joshi’s actions.