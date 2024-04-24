Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in this IT city, waving at an enthusiastic and large crowd along the route. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in Bengaluru on April 23.(AFP)

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, the senior BJP leader greeted people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places..

People showered flower petals, as his cavalcade passed through areas in the Bangalore South Lok Sabha segment, a BJP stronghold.

At some places, Shah too responded by hurling back at the crowd of flower petals accumulated on the bonnet of the vehicle.

Shah, holding a lotus symbol, was accompanied in the vehicle by Bangalore South BJP Lok Sabha candidate and present MP Tejasvi Surya, veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, among others.

The entire distance was decked up with lights and saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and hundreds of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.

Cultural teams were also stationed at some places along the stretch to welcome the Shah.