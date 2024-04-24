SC rejects Chitradurga Muruga mutt seer’s bail petition in 2022 Pocso case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail plea filed by Shivamurthy Sharana, also known as Muruga seer of Chitradurga, in a case involving the sexual assault of two minor girls. On August 31, 2022, Sharana was charged with sexually assaulting two minor girls. (ANI)

A bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vikram Nath said that it is appropriate to examine the witnesses while the defendant is in judicial custody. The bench observed that the charge sheet in the case has been filed for various offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Earlier, the HC had granted conditional bail to Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, prompting concerns that crucial evidence could be tampered with or destroyed. After being released on conditional bail, Sharana managed the mutt administration from Davanagere as he was prohibited entry to Chitradurga. Former MLA H Ekantaiah moved the Supreme Court, to demand the POCSO accused to step down questioning the administration by the POCSO accused of SJM educational institutions and seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to the accused.

Hearing the petition, the apex court cancelled the bail granted by the HC and directed Sharana to be taken into judicial custody for a period of four months. The SC also stipulated that if the investigations are not concluded within this timeframe, the judicial custody can be extended for two more months.

