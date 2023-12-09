Posco accused Karnataka pontiff takes back charge of mutt

The administrative responsibilities of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) mutt in Chitradurga district of Karnataka have been transferred back to pontiff Shivamurthy Sharanaru, who is facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and was released from judicial custody on bail last month, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Murughamutt pontiff Shivamurthy Sharanaru, who is facing Pocso charges, takes back control of the mutt after getting bail. (HT Archive)

Sharanaru resumed the control of the mutt on Thursday. After being released from jail, Sharanaru had been residing in the Davanagere branch of the mutt since his bail conditions didn’t allow him to enter Chitradurga.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The administrative responsibilities were transferred back to Shivamurthy Sharanaru in compliance with the Karnataka high court’s directives. Principal district and sessions judge KB Geetha, who served as the interim administrator of the mutt, has transferred the powers back to the pontiff,” an official familiar with the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

The order restoring authority to the mutt was issued on December 5, and the judge’s office dispatched the official letter to the mutt on Thursday, said the official. In-charge pontiff Basavaprabhu Swamiji received a copy of the court order and handed it to Sharanaru, said the official quoted above.

The official added that Sharanaru will “manage the administration from an external location” since he is restricted from entering Chitradurga.

Reacting to the court order, Sharanaru said:“The judge has delegated the administration of Murugha mutt and SJM Vidyapeetha to the pontiff; the mutt’s devotees should cooperate.” Sharanaru will also serve as the president of SJM Vidyapeetha.

The pontiff was arrested on September 1, 2022, in connection with a Pocso case. While in judicial custody, the state government appointed retired IAS officer PS Vastrad as the administrator on December 13, 2022, to ensure the mutt’s smooth functioning.

“The mutt caretaker Basavanna Prabhu Swamiji contested the government’s action in the high court, resulting in the quashing of the order to appoint an administrator. The district chief judge was appointed interim administrator on July 3, a decision which was overturned after Sharanaru was release on bail on November 16,” explained special public prosecutor in the Pocso case B Jagadish.

Responding to whether he would challenge the accused’s takeover in the court, Jagadish said that “the development will affect the victims and witnesses”. However, he added that he “will take steps as directed by the state government”.

Meanwhile, KV Stanley, convener of Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi called the decision “unfortunate”. “The decision to restore complete administrative powers of the mutt to a pontiff facing two Pocso cases is truly unfortunate,” he said.

The NGO which was instrumental in filing FIRs against the pontiff in Mysuru, opposed the mutt’s assertion of control. “We will challenge the decision in an appropriate court soon as Pocso victims are minors, and their families are in poor condition. The appointment of the pontiff adversely affects the trial and influences the witnesses,” said Stanley

The high court had granted bail to Sharanaru after a prolonged legal battle of 14 months. The bench, presided over by justice Srinivas Harish Kumar, delivered this verdict after hearing the bail plea filed by Sharanaru, who had sought release from custody on health grounds.

The case began on August 26, 2022, when two girls filed a complaint at Nazarbad police station in Mysuru accusing Sharanaru of sexual assault. Subsequently, he was taken into custody on September 1, 2022, and remained in judicial custody in Chitradurga jail until the recent bail. Sharanaru is accused of raping two girls, aged 15 and 16, between 2019 and 2022, according to police.