HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Samhita: A Classical Journey – Bharatanatyam Ft. Sneha Mahesh
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Dastaan-e-Barsaat Nostalgic Classics: A Musical Tribute Series
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Kashmir Shaiva Darshana: Bharata's Cosmic World View (Speaker: Prof Rajnish Kumar Mishra)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: La Grande Vadrouille (The Great Escape) (Director: Gérard Oury)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: July 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill: Dance Recital Ft. Bhadra Rajeev (Mohiniyattam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Bharat Ki Soch Mantrana: Climate Change and Sustainability (Speaker: Shyam Saran)
Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 23
Timing: 3pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Monsoon Ragas Ft Lakshay Mohan & Aayush Mohan
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: ARTH: In All Shades Of Grey And A Riot Of Colours – Artworks by Pooja, Bhavana & Suneeta
Where: Galerie at Museo, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: July 23 to 26
Timing: 5:30pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Clay Calendar Making
Where: Bekal Cafe, Plot 11, Unit 9, Golden I, Block D, Tech Zone 4, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida
When: July 23
Timing: 3.08pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Lie Hard: A Comedy Game Show Ft. Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 23
Timing: 4pm & 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Festive Collections
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House
When: July 23
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction