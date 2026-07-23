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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, July 23 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 01:34:40 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: Samhita: A Classical Journey – Bharatanatyam Ft. Sneha Mahesh

    Gram it: Though the Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6° Celsius on Wednesday, several visitors still headed to the India Gate; probably to make the most of clear skies. The IMD forecast for today shows maximum temperatures to range between 32° to 34° Celsius, with very light to light rain in isolated parts of the city. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Though the Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6° Celsius on Wednesday, several visitors still headed to the India Gate; probably to make the most of clear skies. The IMD forecast for today shows maximum temperatures to range between 32° to 34° Celsius, with very light to light rain in isolated parts of the city. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Dastaan-e-Barsaat Nostalgic Classics: A Musical Tribute Series

    Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 23

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Kashmir Shaiva Darshana: Bharata's Cosmic World View (Speaker: Prof Rajnish Kumar Mishra)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: La Grande Vadrouille (The Great Escape) (Director: Gérard Oury)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: July 23

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: IIC Double Bill: Dance Recital Ft. Bhadra Rajeev (Mohiniyattam)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Bharat Ki Soch Mantrana: Climate Change and Sustainability (Speaker: Shyam Saran)

    Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 23

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Monsoon Ragas Ft Lakshay Mohan & Aayush Mohan

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: ARTH: In All Shades Of Grey And A Riot Of Colours – Artworks by Pooja, Bhavana & Suneeta

    Where: Galerie at Museo, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: July 23 to 26

    Timing: 5:30pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Clay Calendar Making

    Where: Bekal Cafe, Plot 11, Unit 9, Golden I, Block D, Tech Zone 4, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida

    When: July 23

    Timing: 3.08pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Lie Hard: A Comedy Game Show Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 23

    Timing: 4pm & 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Festive Collections

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

    When: July 23

    Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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