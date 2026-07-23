HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: July 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 23

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: ARTH: In All Shades Of Grey And A Riot Of Colours – Artworks by Pooja, Bhavana & Suneeta