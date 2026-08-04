Jeanine Pirro fired by Trump? Alleged video of her leaving White House with briefcase sparks speculation

The clip was shared by political commentator Brian Krassenstein on X. Krassenstein captioned the post, “Jeanine Pirro was just spotted leaving the WH with a briefcase and white box. Looks like she may have just been fired for not lying enough.”

A video purportedly showing interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro leaving the White House with a briefcase and a white box has gone viral on social media. The clip has fueled speculation that President Donald Trump may have removed her from office.

However, HT.com could not independently verify when the video was recorded or whether it was filmed on Monday. There has also been no official confirmation from the White House or the Justice Department that Pirro has been fired.

The rumors surfaced just hours after Trump harshly chastised Pirro for dropping criminal charges in a well-known vandalism case involving the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Trump publicly criticizes Pirro over Reflecting Pool case Trump accused Pirro of improperly managing the trial of former Olympic canoeist David Hearn in a Monday speech from the Oval Office.

“Frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious,” Trump told reporters.

“I was disappointed with Jeanine Pirro, really disappointed with Jeanine Pirro. She folded like an umbrella,” he added.

The president also refused to answer whether he was reconsidering Pirro's position. Instead, he dismissed a reporter's follow-up question, saying, "You're fake news. Don't ever talk again."

Trump's comments came after the Justice Department's decision last week to dismiss charges against former Olympian David Hearn. Hearn had been accused of damaging the recently renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

According to court filings, Interior Department documents later showed the damage resulted from a flawed installation process rather than vandalism. Pirro's office said it received those records only after the indictment had already been returned.

CNN also reported, citing administration sources, that Trump was "furious" with Pirro and that her removal was considered "highly likely."

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Viral video fuels online speculation The White House criticism quickly merged with the viral video circulating on X. Besides Krassenstein's post, several other users shared the footage or screenshots while speculating about Pirro's future.

An X user, David Dunn, wrote that someone had "caught Jeanine Pirro leaving the White House dragging a briefcase and a white box," adding that it looked like she had cleaned out her office.

Another user wrote, “Typically when a person leaves work with what looks like all their belongings it means they no longer are employed. Lookin at you Jeanine Pirro.”

Other posts speculated that Pirro was carrying a "box of wine" as she exited the West Wing.

Rep. Jack Kimble wrote, “Hopefully this puts an end to rumors of tensions between President Trump and Jeanine Pirro. She was seen leaving the West Wing with a very large box of wine.”

Another user joked, “Sure looks like Jeanine Pirro wheeling the biggest box of wine she could find behind her after being fired by Trump.”

Despite the online speculation, none of those claims has been independently verified.

As of Tuesday, Pirro remains the Senate-confirmed interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia. Unless the administration announces otherwise, there is no official evidence that she has been removed from her post.