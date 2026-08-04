DLF confident of meeting FY27 pre-sales target of ₹20K cr despite weak Q1: MD

In May this year, the company had given an annual sales bookings guidance of ₹20,000 crore for the current 2026-27 fiscal.

During 2025-26, DLF Ltd's sales bookings or pre-sales fell 5 per cent to ₹20,143 crore from a record of ₹21,223 crore in the preceding financial year.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Tuesday exuded confidence that it will achieve sales bookings target of around ₹20,000 crore this fiscal on strong launch pipeline and inventories in existing projects, even as the company's pre-sales plunged 94 per cent in the June quarter to ₹657 crore.

At a webcast with a capital market analyst, DLF Ltd Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi pointed out that the June quarter was weak in terms of pre-sales as the company did not launch any housing project.

However, he said, "We are on track to hopefully meet our sales guidance."

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Tyagi said the company continues to focus on improving cash flows and embedded margins.

He said the company is also looking at strategic land acquisitions in Delhi-NCR, and in fact has invested around ₹545 crore during the last two quarters for making advances to land owners and also earnest money for an upcoming land auction.

Tyagi said the company is also looking at expanding business in the Mumbai residential market and will look at any interesting land buying opportunities.

Asked about sales in ultra-luxury project 'The Dahlias' at Gurugram, DLF Home Developers Ltd MD Aakash Ohri said the company has sold around 65 per cent of the units so far and would sell the remaining gradually over the next three years.

Ohri informed that the entry ticket size of a flat in this project has now crossed ₹100 crore, going up to ₹170 crore. The per sq ft price is above ₹1 lakh.

In October 2024, DLF launched its 17-acre super-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram, comprising 420 apartments and penthouses. It started selling units in this project at around ₹60 crore.

During the remaining three quarters of this fiscal, DLF expects to launch housing projects in Gurugram, Mumbai and Goa with a total revenue potential of about ₹20,000 crore.

On Monday, DLF reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹793.90 crore for the quarter ended June, despite a huge fall in its total income.

The company's net profit stood at ₹762.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to ₹1,605.56 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 fiscal from ₹2,980.88 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

On the operational front, DLF reported sales bookings at ₹657 crore for April-June, a sharp decline from ₹11,425 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"We remain well positioned to bring our upcoming products to the market and expect the requisite approvals to be received soon for the planned launches. With sustained customer demand, strong brand positioning, deep market presence and a defined launch pipeline, we remain confident of achieving our stated medium-term growth goals," DLF said.

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Net cash position improved further to ₹15,200 crore at the end of the June quarter.

DLF has developed over 185 real estate projects and an area of more than 352 million square feet.

The Group has 275 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).