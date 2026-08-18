Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight vs Valkyries or is she still injured? Check Wings star's status ahead of WNBA clash
Azzi Fudd’s most recent appearance came on Aug. 5 against the Washington Mystics, when she recorded nine points, one rebound, three assists and three steals.
The Dallas Wings will face the Golden State Valkyries on Monday, looking to rebound after their recent loss to the Indiana Fever. The Wings are hoping to regain their rhythm, having won just one of their last five games.
However, there is growing concern over the availability of one of their rookie stars.
Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight?
Azzi Fudd will remain sidelined when the Dallas Wings take on the Golden State Valkyries on Monday, marking her fifth consecutive missed game.
The 23-year-old guard is listed as out on the Wings’ injury report because of a knee injury, the same issue that has kept her out of the team’s previous four games.
What happened to Fudd?
She initially experienced knee soreness on Aug. 7 while going through pregame warmups against the Valkyries and has not returned to action since.
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Fudd emerging as Wings’ star
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft began her rookie campaign coming off the bench before earning a spot in the starting lineup. Her strong performances had put her on track for an impressive All-Rookie season.
Fudd’s most recent appearance came on Aug. 5 against the Washington Mystics, when she recorded nine points, one rebound, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes despite the Wings suffering a narrow defeat.
Through 30 games in her rookie season, Fudd has averaged 13.1 points while playing 31.7 minutes per game. She currently ranks fourth on the Wings in scoring average.
She also claimed the 3-Point Contest title during All-Star Weekend and has established herself as one of the Dallas Wings’ most reliable defensive contributors.
Wings injury report
The Wings will also be without Aziaha James, who is set to miss her second consecutive game while away from the team and recovering from a left leg injury. Costanza Verona has also been ruled out after Dallas temporarily suspended her contract.
Meanwhile, Shepard has been listed as probable and could return to the lineup after sitting out the previous two games with a right ankle injury.
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Dallas heads into Monday’s matchup with a 20-15 record following a road loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday. Golden State, on the other hand, enters the contest at 24-9 after beating the Chicago Sky at home Wednesday, extending its winning streak to five games.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More