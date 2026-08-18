Why did WNBA subreddit block Sophie Cunningham's name? Reddit controversy explained

Sophie Cunningham has remained a major topic of discussion amid the controversy surrounding comments she made in July, which reignited debate over transgender participation in women’s sports and the WNBA. A fan reportedly discovered that posts mentioning Sophie Cunningham's name were being blocked on Reddit’s r/WNBA community. (Getty Images via AFP)

Cunningham’s name banned on WNBA subreddit That debate took an unusual turn on Cunningham’s 30th birthday, when a fan reportedly discovered that posts mentioning her name were being blocked on Reddit’s r/WNBA community.

The incident quickly added to the discussion around how divided online reactions to the Fever guard have become.

One Reddit user attempted to publish a birthday message reading “Happy Birthday Sophie,” only to receive a notification saying, “This community doesn’t allow ‘Sophie’ in post titles.”

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The user then contacted the subreddit’s moderators to ask why the name had been restricted. The response reportedly made it clear that the filter was deliberate.

“We filter content based on Sophi because it tend to bring out trolls and people that aren’t fans of the W,” the moderators responded.

They further explained their position, “We have chosen to filter content. If you want to post freely about Sophie you can go to different sub…..You aren’t even a contributor to this sub, so I suggest you go back to the other WNBA subs. This is our decision. If you keep messaging about this you will be banned.”

Why is Cunningham's name banned? The apparent Reddit restriction is believed to be connected to Cunningham’s comments in an ESPN feature published in July. At the time, she said she wanted “biological men” kept out of women’s sports and locker rooms.

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Those remarks turned Cunningham into a highly polarizing personality within the WNBA, prompting criticism from some sections of the fan base and fellow players while also making her a regular subject of discussion across social media.

The moderators’ explanation suggests that the filter was introduced because posts involving Cunningham were frequently drawing trolls and users they felt were not genuinely part of the WNBA community.