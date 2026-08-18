Why did WNBA subreddit block Sophie Cunningham's name? Reddit controversy explained
Sophie Cunningham has faced continued backlash since her July comments, including boos, criticism and protests from sections of the WNBA community.
Sophie Cunningham has remained a major topic of discussion amid the controversy surrounding comments she made in July, which reignited debate over transgender participation in women’s sports and the WNBA.
Cunningham’s name banned on WNBA subreddit
That debate took an unusual turn on Cunningham’s 30th birthday, when a fan reportedly discovered that posts mentioning her name were being blocked on Reddit’s r/WNBA community.
The incident quickly added to the discussion around how divided online reactions to the Fever guard have become.
One Reddit user attempted to publish a birthday message reading “Happy Birthday Sophie,” only to receive a notification saying, “This community doesn’t allow ‘Sophie’ in post titles.”
Also read | Who are Royce White, Enes Freedom? Why ex-NBA players are ‘declaring’ for 2027 WNBA draft - transgender row explained
The user then contacted the subreddit’s moderators to ask why the name had been restricted. The response reportedly made it clear that the filter was deliberate.
“We filter content based on Sophi because it tend to bring out trolls and people that aren’t fans of the W,” the moderators responded.
They further explained their position, “We have chosen to filter content. If you want to post freely about Sophie you can go to different sub…..You aren’t even a contributor to this sub, so I suggest you go back to the other WNBA subs. This is our decision. If you keep messaging about this you will be banned.”
Why is Cunningham's name banned?
The apparent Reddit restriction is believed to be connected to Cunningham’s comments in an ESPN feature published in July. At the time, she said she wanted “biological men” kept out of women’s sports and locker rooms.
Also read | What are the WNBA eligibility rules? Task Force fails to define ‘woman’ after Enes Kanter Freedom’s draft declaration
Those remarks turned Cunningham into a highly polarizing personality within the WNBA, prompting criticism from some sections of the fan base and fellow players while also making her a regular subject of discussion across social media.
The moderators’ explanation suggests that the filter was introduced because posts involving Cunningham were frequently drawing trolls and users they felt were not genuinely part of the WNBA community.
Reddit controversy adds to backlash
The Reddit episode is the latest chapter in the backlash surrounding Cunningham since her comments became public. She has faced boos and criticism, while protests and other public reactions have also emerged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More