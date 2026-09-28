3-yr-old boy dies after car hits divider in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar
The boy suffered a head injury after the car allegedly hit a divider near Sector 21 market while he was returning home with his uncle.
A three-year-old boy died after the car in which he was travelling with his uncle hit a road divider in the Palam Vihar police station area around 3am on Saturday, police said. The boy suffered a head injury and later succumbed at a private hospital, police said, adding the man escaped with only minor injuries.
According to the child’s father, the family, originally from Shivhar district in Bihar, lives on rent in Mullahera village in Sector 22, Gurugram. The father works as a mason, while his brother-in-law, who also lives with them, works at a call centre in Gurugram.
The father told police that his brother-in-law usually returns home late and came back around 2.30am on Saturday. The three-year-old was awake and insisted on going out for ice cream, following which his uncle took him in his car to Sector 22.
While returning home, the driver allegedly dozed off near Sector 21 market, causing the car to hit a divider located in the middle of the road, police said. The child, who was seated in the front, suffered a head injury and was immediately taken to a private hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police said no written complaint has been filed in the matter and the family has described the incident as an accident. Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated in the case. The postmortem examination was conducted on Sunday, following which the body was handed over to the family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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