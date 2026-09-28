Gurugram Police meet 60 bikers at Gwal Pahari over road safety
The road safety interaction came after recent incidents involving bikers and high-performance cars on Golf Course Road.
Against the backdrop of recent road-rage and speeding incidents involving two-wheelers and high-performance cars, Gurugram Police on Sunday held a road safety interaction with around 60 bikers who regularly meet at Gwal Pahari.
Deputy commissioner of police (East and Traffic) Sandeep Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Vishnu Prasad and DLF Phase-1 station house officer Manoj Kumar interacted with the riders at cafes near Gwal Pahari police post. The riders had come from Gurugram, Delhi, Noida and Faridabad.
Police emphasised speed limits, lane discipline and responsible riding, and warned that violations would invite legal action. Officers also asked riders to avoid sudden lane changes, risky manoeuvres and high-speed or negligent driving, and to adjust their speed according to traffic and road conditions.
The meeting came days after Delhi biker Shivani “Sia” Chauhan, was allegedly rammed by a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on Golf Course Road on September 13. Police arrested driver Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin, Lavnish, and invoked attempt-to-murder charges after investigators said the crash appeared to involve a deliberate attempt to hit the biker. Sia is also part of the bikers’ club that meets at Gwal Pahari.
The outreach also followed enforcement against speeding and stunts. Police recently warned around three sports car drivers after they were allegedly seen performing stunts and overspeeding on Golf Course Road.
“A ride is completed safely not by speed, but by safe driving and staying alert,” police told the riders.
A special drive from September 1 to 24 resulted in 1,716 challans and fines amounting to ₹34.32 lakh on major roads, including Golf Course Road and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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