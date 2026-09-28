‘Pushed him down, grabbed my bag’: Bengaluru CEO escapes theft attempt in London, says India much safer

The co-founder and CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup almost became the victim of luggage theft in London and has since shared his thoughts on the safety standards of the UK capital. Kaushik Mudda, the CEO of deeptech manufacturing startup Ethereal Machines, said in an X post that India is “1000 times safer” than London after his unpleasant experience. Kaushik Mudda, CEO and co-founder of Ethereal Machines, almost became the victim of luggage theft in London.

Distraction theft attempt In an X post shared last night, Mudda revealed how his first day in London was marred by a distraction-based attempted luggage theft.

The Bengaluru CEO said the attempt took place as he got into a cab outside Euston railway station in Central London. Mudda had just put his luggage into the boot of the car and sat down inside when a man appeared at his window, claiming the tyre of the cab was punctured.

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When Mudda got out, he noticed another man had his hand inside the car boot to steal his luggage. The Indian CEO did not think twice. Recognising the thieves’ tactic of distracting potential victims to steal their belongings, he pushed the thief down and grabbed his luggage.

The thieves ran away, he said in his X post.